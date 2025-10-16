Akinlalu Killings: NIWA boss gives victims children scholarship to highest academic level

TUNDE ADELEKE, Osogbo

The Managing Director of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Bola Oyebamiji, has paid a condolence visit to the families of the victims of the attack in the ancient town.

Daily Champion recalls that three members of a family were killed and others injured in a recent violent incident involving operatives of the Amotekun corps.

Speaking during the visit, Oyebamiji said AMBO Movement would spare no effort to support the families of the victims who lost their lives in the incident.

Oyebamiji, a governorship aspirant in Osun All Progressives Congress (APC), declared scholarships to the highest academic level for the children of the victims of the incident, promising an immediate construction of an ultramodern police division in the town.

He expressed his heartfelt sympathies to the parents and families of the deceased, vowed to work assiduously with the security agencies to bring the culprits to book.

“It is painful that lives of some of the promising indigenes who are the future of this town were cut short to gruesome killings. But I can assure you that the perpetrators will not go scotfree. They will face the full wrath of the law. We will support you and work to ensure that the culprits are brought to justice.

“Our leader, former Governor of Osun and current Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola has been very supportive and working seriously to ensure that none of the culprits goes unpunished. We will continue to support your town to restore peace. We pray that God continue to shower His mercy on the parents and families of the victims.

“We want to assure you that all the children of the victims are given scholarships from primary to tertiary institutions by the AMBO Movement. We have set up a committee to ensure this. Anyone of the children who wants to learn any vocation will be equally supported to graduation level and will be equipped with the necessary facilities and equipment.

“This is not about politics; it is a necessity. With this visit, we will brief the Minister for further assistance. We will also construct an ultramodern police post in the town to strengthen security”, Oyebamiji assured.

In his remarks, Alakinlalu of Akinlalu, Oba Istrael Oyewale Aborisade lauded AMBO Movement for identifying with the community.

The traditional ruler expressed profound gratitude to the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, for his swift response and lofty intervention to get the federal government’s attention on the incident.

In their separate remarks, Aro of Akinlalu, Chief Kamorudeen Oyebamiji, Ekarun of Akinlalu, Chief Fatoye Sunday and Akinlalu Youth Leader, Comrade Adeboye Musibau extolled Oyebamiji and the entire AMBO Movement for their compassion, kindness and sympathy.

The trio who had earlier requested support for the ancient town, expressed gratitude to the AMBO Movement for approving all the requests made.