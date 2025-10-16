Academy of Medical Sciences of Nigeria hosts 5th AGM, Scientific Conference

L-r… Head Clinical Section of the Academy of Medical Sciences of Nigeria, Prof Olufemi Fasanmade: President of the Academy Emeritus Prof Osata Frank Giwa-Osagie, past President, Treasurer & BOT Member.Prof Oladapo Ashiru, Head of Ceremonies/ Publicity of the Academy.Prof Adejuwon Adeneye, during a press conference on the Academy of Medical Sciences of Nigeria on the forthcoming Annual General meeting held in Lagos on 16/10/2025…PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

The Academy of Medical Sciences of Nigeria is set to host its 5th Annual General Meeting and Scientific Conference on October 24-25, 2025, at the Sheraton Hotels and Towers in Ikeja, Lagos.

The conference will bring together medical professionals, researchers, and stakeholders to discuss critical health issues affecting Nigeria.

In a press conference, Emeritus Prof. Osato Frank Giwa-Osagie, Acting President of the Association, stated that the theme for this year’s scientific conference is Cancer in Nigeria: Addressing the growing burden, Environmental Risks and Systemic Gaps.

He noted that the Sub-theme would revolve around other major noncommunicable Diseases as this the first time they are holding the scientific conference as a separate single-day event, apart from the induction ceremony and annual general meeting.

According to him, the scientific conference will have a line-up of 10 distinguished speakers who will all be addressing the major theme and the sub-theme of the conference from different angles of their specialty and the conference promises to be informative, educative and engaging.

This year’s Induction will have the inauguration of 15 Distinguished researchers who have met rigorous selection criteria and demonstrated their exceptional contributions to the field of Medicine. They include; Professor Emmanuel Otolorin,Prof. Taiwo Lawal , Prof. Clement Chinedu Azodo, Professor Adepitan Owosho,Prof. Ganiyu Arinola, Prof. Titilope Adeyemo,Prof. Kikelomo Kolawale.

Others are Prof. Olalekan Ayo- Yusuf, Prof. Chinedum Peace Babalola, Prof Akinniyi Osuntoke,Prof. C.S. Nworu,Prof. Samuel Olaleye,Prof Mayram Aminu, Prof. Kazeem Oshikoya and Prof Abdulrazaq Habib.

Professor Osagie went further to state that the Academy is focused on positively impacting the health of the Nigerian populace through its specialized expertise.

He opined that they are eager to collaborate with the government, ministries, and local/international organizations to advance medical education and improve healthcare delivery in Nigeria as their mission and vision will continue to guide our efforts toward a better future.

Investigator news gathered that the Academy of Medical Sciences of Nigeria (formerly the Academy of Medicine Specialties of Nigeria) is an independent, non-profit organization that provides objective, impartial advice on critical matters related to medical care, public health, education, and research. As the apex body in Nigeria’s academic and scientific medical field, its membership comprises distinguished Professors and academicians selected across all medical sciences, including Basic, Basic Clinical, Applied Clinical, and Dental sciences.

The Academy established in June 2019, is dedicated to promoting excellence in medical research and education, ensuring research is applied to medicine, and enhancing human health and welfare. It functions as both a merit-based policy research organization and an honorific membership body.

Members are elected based on their outstanding professional achievements and commitment to service on important health issues. Being elected to active membership is considered both an honor and a commitment for these accomplished individuals to serve selflessly in activities that benefit the nation’s health and well-being.

The Academy is led by several renowned professionals in the field of Medicine among whom is Emeritus Professor Osato Frank Giwa-Osagie, a Distinguished Professor of obstetrics and gynecology, who is the Academy President, Prof. Oladapo Ashiru, the Foundation President of the Academy, who also is President of the Africa Reproductive Care Society (ARCS), and is the first black and re-elected Secretary-General of the International Federation of Fertility Societies (IFFS). The Ogbenioja and Chairman of the Awujale council Dr. Sunny Folorunso Kuku, a Consultant Physician and Endocrinologist, as our Chairman, Board of Trustees.