ABUMET inspires youth creativity in graffiti competition

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative for youth empowerment, Julius Berger’s experienced, full-service aluminum and glass solutions provider, ABUMET Nigeria Ltd, recently organised a CSR developmental programme that tasked youths to express their creativity while incorporating elements of ABUMET’s identity.

The initiative, which focused on education and human capital development, thus saw the company hosting its first-ever Graffiti Art Competition in Abuja, designed to give university students a platform to express their creativity even as they were encouraged to incorporate elements of the company’s identity, like aluminium profiles, façades, and the spirit of craftsmanship.

For over two days, the competing students transformed blank shipping containers into vibrant works of art, showcasing originality, technique, and innovation.

The competition was judged by experienced local artists, with entries evaluated on creativity, originality, relevance to the theme, execution, and overall impact.

At the end of the competition, three winners emerged: Johaness, who clinched the first prize of N1.000.000.

She was closely followed by Zaphaniel and Boluwatife, who came out second and third, respectively, winning N500,000 and N300,000, respectively.

In line with the acclaimed philosophy of the company to reward every effort employed in service delivery, consolation prizes were awarded to all other participants in recognition of their creativity, effort, and contributions to the event’s success.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony, the General Manager of ABUMET, Diemo Schillack, disclosed that the Abumet Graffiti Art Competition reflects the company’s commitment to supporting young talent, driving creativity, and empowering the next generation of leaders.

He further advised that we should continue such initiatives eventually, to sustain the impact and build on the momentum created.

He said that, in line with the acclaimed successes recorded by the company in delivering a range of high-quality projects, ABUMET‘s effort in organising the Graffiti competition is deliberate.

“We have a mission to empower young talents who must be encouraged to identify their respective talents and excel in the same for their betterment and the good of society”, he said.

Some of the competitors took turns thanking the company for empowering them, even as they expressed hope to participate in future competitions.