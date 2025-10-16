Abia Govt to turn waste into wealth, commends ASEPA for keeping state clean- Otti

STEVE UNEGBU, Umuahia

Gov. Otti has disclosed that Abia State government will soon flag off the initiative of turning waste into wealth in the State, while commending Abia State Environmental Agency for Keeping The State Clean.

Governor Otti made the disclosure while addressing Abians during the October 2025 Governor’s monthly media chat, held in Government House, Umuahia.

Gov.Otti said though turning waste into wealth is very expensive but the government believes it is something worthwhile.

” Turning waste into wealth is expensive, but we believe we can turn the rubbish into something good like as it is obtainable in developed countries of the world.”

He assured that soon the State government would flag off the initiative in the State.