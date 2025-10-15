Rebirth of Atlantis: The United Kingdom of Atlantis declares Sovereignty

A bold new movement emerging from Africa has declared the restoration of a civilization long thought lost to legend. The United Kingdom of Atlantis (UKA) today announced itself as a sovereign kingdom, claiming direct descent from the fabled civilization of Atlantis — the ancient island nation described by the philosopher Plato more than two millennia ago.

A Forgotten Civilization Reimagined

According to the UKA’s historical narrative, Atlantis was once a flourishing empire led by powerful princes who ruled vast territories across the Mediterranean around 240 BC. Following an era of moral decline, the kingdom is said to have been destroyed by a cataclysmic earthquake and tsunami that submerged it beneath the ocean.

“The offspring of the survivors scattered across the world,” the kingdom’s founding declaration states. “Some of their descendants now reside in Africa, Europe, and Asia. Our rediscovery marks the restoration of humanity’s lost origin.”

A Monarch Crowned

At the heart of this revival stands His Imperial Majesty Dr. Solomon Uchenna Wining, described as a Nigerian by birth and an Atlantian by descent. On November 18, 2022, he was officially crowned as the Reigning Monarch of the United Kingdom of Atlantis, following what the kingdom describes as a “joint resolution of the Board of Governors.”

The UKA’s governance structure blends monarchical and democratic principles, with the King serving as Head of State and a Prime Minister as Head of Government. The kingdom has also adopted the United Nations’ 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as part of its guiding framework for nation-building.

Seeking Global Recognition

The United Kingdom of Atlantis reports that it has formally written to the United Nations seeking recognition as a sovereign state — a “kingdom with current territory at Marie bay island in Antarctica continent” The UKA also claims to have received a State Sovereignty Certificate from the First Republic Register Foundation and has submitted an application to the World Bank for an official ISO currency code for its proposed national currency, the Atlantian Crown.

Citizenship, the UKA notes, is open to descendants and supporters worldwide. The movement claims to have enrolled 10 million certified citizens, with ongoing registration and issuance of identity cards, international, and diplomatic passports.

A Call to the World

In its “Clarion Call,” the UKA extends an invitation to world governments, investors, and “well-meaning individuals” to collaborate in the revival of the ancient kingdom through partnerships in business, tourism, agriculture, and cultural development.

“Life, they say, is like a seed — it springs forth where it’s rested,” said His Imperial Majesty Dr. Wining. “Atlantis rises again, not as a myth, but as a vision for humanity’s renewal.”

From Myth to Movement

While mainstream historians continue to view Atlantis as a mythological allegory, the United Kingdom of Atlantis embraces it as historical truth — and the foundation of a modern, global identity. Whether its claim to sovereignty gains international recognition remains to be seen, but one fact is undeniable: the legend of Atlantis has resurfaced — this time with a flag, a monarch, and a growing following united under a single vision of rebirth.

