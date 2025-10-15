Pivot Nigeria 2025: Reframing perspectives for brighter national narrative

Industry leaders, innovators, and creatives recently gathered in Lagos to officially launch the Pivot Nigeria, an initiative put together to change Nigeria’s perception.

The event marked a significant moment in the country’s narrative, as stakeholders came together to redefine Nigeria’s story.

Relations Professionals (HighStakes PR Professionals), Pivot Nigeria catalyses dialogue to inspire pride, amplify authentic narratives, and co-create a stronger, more balanced Nigeria narrative.

The inaugural Pivot Nigeria Conference brought together thought leaders, innovators, journalists, entrepreneurs and youth to emphasize the urgent need for Nigerians to own and shape Nigeria’s narrative.

The conference blended high-impact keynotes, panels and hands-on co-creation labs to inspire action.

Urging attendees to become ambassadors of truth and optimism for Nigeria, Pivot Nigeria convener, Victoria Uwadoka-Anyianuka said “We are not here to complain or to lament; we are here to reframe the lens on how we see ourselves as Nigerians.

Changing how others see us starts with how we present and represent ourselves. Our mission is to challenge the prevailing narratives, to spotlight authentic stories, and to co-create a narrative that reflects Nigeria’s true story.”

The conviction that Nigerians must first change how they see themselves before looking for external validation echoed throughout the day, from the keynote and plenary sessions to the co-creation labs.

The conference focused on culture as capital, who tells our story and why it matters, reconciling criticism with commitment, and the role of the media in changing the narrative.

Mr. Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD) Nigerian actor, lawyer, filmmaker, and spoke about the paradoxes of Nigeria.

He said, “Nigeria is a beautiful country. It is a great country. On the one hand, it can frustrate you to the point where you feel like ‘I’m getting out.’ But on the other hand, it can give you so much that you’ll be wondering why it took you so long to unlock the keys that give you entrance to the bountiful opportunities that you find in Nigeria.

He added that Nigeria, as a country, needs to go back to the drawing board, to see who we are, “It is when you have articulated who you are that your people can see.”

On his part, Mr. Emeka Mba, Founder and CEO of AfiaTV said, “Who tells your story and how it is told is often how you are seen. Too often, our stories are told by outsiders. Building inclusive national narratives, consistent cultural diplomacy, and deliberate policies to rebuild trust are essential to shaping how the world perceives us.

“If you look at emerging news platforms like AfiaTV and News Central, there is a deliberate editorial direction, a recognition of the power the media wields, and the duty it has to project balanced, accurate, and responsible portrayals of Nigeria, particularly to international audiences,” he said.

Speaking in the same vein, Rosemary Egabor-Afolahan, Director, Commercial and Communications, News Central TV said, “The story of Nigeria, in all its complexity, courage and brilliance, must no longer be told by others, through filters of fear or foreign bias. It must be told by us: boldly, responsibly, and completely. For far too long, the image reflected of Nigeria has been distorted, reduced to the cliches of conflict, corruption, disease, and despair.”

Emphasizing the critical role of the media in changing the narrative, Rosemary added that, “At News Central TV, we took a stand. We chose to change the narrative not by ignoring the challenges, but by contextualizing them, by highlighting progress alongside problems, and most importantly, by amplifying voices that are too often silenced and overlooked.”

Pivot Nigeria conference participants converted ideas into action in the co-creation labs and proffered solutions: reclaim Nigeria’s story through citizen action; promote balanced, indigenous storytelling; embed civic education and national values in school curricula; leverage creative industries (film, music, fashion, tech) as soft-power engines; push for stronger accountability in governance; and scale Pivot Nigeria through campus ambassadors and community chapters to sustain awareness about the currency of reputation as capital.

Nneka Isaac-Moses, Meche Isaac-Moses, Nina Anyianuka, Temitope Aina, and Nneamaka Nwadei highlighted narrative power as a tool of diplomacy, trade, and cohesion, urging collective action by the media and all stakeholders to reclaim the Nigeria story.

The “Pivot Nigeria: Reframing the Lens” initiative is a call for citizens, creatives, media houses, government institutions, the private sector and the diaspora to interrogate and reframe their presentation and representation of Nigeria, and to use their everyday platforms (including social media) responsibly to reflect a balanced, authentic Nigeria narrative.