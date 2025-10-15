OTU Umuokpu Anambra USA Association INC. Island Chapter Lagos induction ceremony held in Lagos

L-r …President Island Chapter OTU Umuokpu Anambra (OUA) USA Association INC, Adaeze Lady Gina Orazu; General President Houston (OUA) Adaeze Dr. Mrs Stella Samuel; Queen Mother, Nneora Global, Dr Jenny Ogadi; CEO PWAN Group, Dr Jayne Onwumere; General Secretary, Dr (Lady) Chinyere Chukwudebelu; Vice President, Rt Hon. Rita Maduagwu, during OTU Umuokpu Anambra USA Association INC. Island Chapter Lagos . Induction ceremony ‘ theme Skills Acquisition the time is Now ‘ held in Lagos on 11/I0/2025… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

L-r … Queen Mother, Nneora Global Dr Jenny Ogadi, presenting the award to Co–Founder and Chairman of Asia Africa infrastructure and industrial Venture Partners limited, Mrs Vivian Udechukwu; President, OTU Umuokpu Anambra (OUA) Island Chapter Lagos, Lady Gina Orazu; General Secretary OUA, Dr Chinyere Chukwudebelu.

L-r … Princess Nneka Alumona; Adaze Uzo-inno Okoye and Lady Chinelo Udeaja.

Cross section of members of OTU Umuokpu Anambra USA Association INC Island Chapter Lagos.

L-r …Adaze Uzo-inno Okoye; General President OTU Umuokpu Anambra USA Association INC Houston Adaeze Dr .Mrs Stella Samuel; Vice President Rt. Hon Rita Maduagwu. arriving at the venue.

Lolo Dr. Francisca Queen Okadigbo (2nd right), Queen of Houston, USA, being welcomed by members.

From 2nd left… Chairman of the Occasion, Chief Sir Tony Ezeani; Queen Mother, Nneora Global. Dr Jenny Ogadi, presenting the award to Queen of Houston USA, Lolo Dr. Francisca Queen Okadigbo; General President OTU Umuokpu Anambra USA Association, INC Houston. Adaeze Dr Mrs Stella Samuel, and others.

L-r… Chairman of the Occasion, Chief Sir Tony Ezeani; Queen Mother, Nneora Global. Dr Jenny Ogadi; Presenting award, Associate Prof Ebele Okafor, Vice President, Rt. Hon Rita Maduagwu.

L-r …General President OTU Umuokpu Anambra USA Association INC, Houston. Adaeze Dr Mrs Stella Samuel; Queen Mother, Nneora Global. Dr Jenny Ogadi, presenting the award to ( CEO PWAN Group, Dr Jayne Onwumere), received by the Executive Director, Recruitment, PWAN GROUP. Dr . Mrs Vera Oberabor .

L-r… Chairman Ndieze Anambra Lagos, Eze Dr Tony Anosike with Eze Ndigbo Ikeja (Eze Okptemba), Eze Uche Dimgba.

L-r …Chairman of Asia Africa infrastructure and industrial Venture Partners limited, Mrs Vivian Udechukwu, with Mrs Ebele Nzekwe.

General President OTU Umuokpu Anambra USA Association INC, Houston. Adaeze Dr Mrs Stella Samuel; Queen Mother, Nneora Global. Dr Jenny Ogadi, President, OTU Umuokpu Anambra (OUA) Island Chapter, Lagos, Lady Gina Orazu (all middle) and others cutting the cake during OTU Umuokpu Anambra USA Association INC. Island Chapter Lagos. Induction ceremony ‘ theme Skills Acquisition the time is Now ‘ held at Colonades hotel in Lagos on II/I0/2025… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

