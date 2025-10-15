Osun 2026: Zone Governorship Ticket to Osogbo – League of Imams urges political parties

TUNDE ADELEKE, Osogbo

The League of Imams in Osogbo, also known as the Alasaro of Osogbo, has urged all political parties in Osun State to promote fairness and equity by zoning their governorship tickets to Osogbo, the state capital.

Daily Champion reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed Saturday, August 8, 2026, for the state governorship election.

Speaking on behalf of the Alasaro, the President, Sheikh Ilyas Afolabi Alawe said all Osogbo indigenes are united in the demand that it’s the turn of Osogbo to produce Governor of Osun State.

He said that Osogbo being a historic town in old Western Nigeria, formerly part of old Oyo State and now the capital of Osun, has played a decisive role in determining who occupies the Bola Ige Government House.

He spoke during an interview on OSBC 104.5 FM, Osogbo, on Wednesday, insisting that Osogbo must be allowed to produce Osun Governor in 2026.

He said “We can start with the forthcoming governorship election by rallying behind our competent sons and daughters from various political parties vying for the seat.”

A prominent lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Kunle Rasheed Adegoke, hails from Osogbo and he’s vying for the governor ticket of All Progressive Congress for the forthcoming gubernatorial election.

Daily Champion reports that the Chairman of the Osogbo Elders Council, Prince Adeleke Ibiloye, and the traditional heads of communities (Baales) had also backed the zoning of the 2026 governorship seat to Osogbo.

“We have, over time, stood firmly behind other towns that sought our support for their own in various political capacities. It is now time to extend that same hand of fellowship and support to our very own.

It is our turn to produce the next governor of this state in 2026, and we believe those we have supported in the past will now repay our good gestures,” Prince Ibiloye said.

Also aligning with this position, the Baale of Gbodofon and Chairman of the Council of Baales in Osogbo, High Chief Jimoh Ibrahim, reaffirmed their commitment to the cause.

“The Elders Council has successfully united all Baales in Osogbo to ensure that our wish for the emergence of an Osogbo son or daughter is realized.

I can boldly say, as Chairman of the Council of Baales in Osogbo land, that we are solidly behind the Elders Council in this quest and will play our parts to ensure success.

Love is what unites the world, and it is that love I pray for among our men and women—that we should not be divided, that we forgive one another, and remember that God’s grace is sufficient for us all. May God show us mercy.”