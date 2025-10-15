One – day Public Hearing of House Committee on Aviation Technology, with Stakeholders on a bill for an Act to establish African Aviation , Aerospace University in Abuja

L—R …Deputy Chairman of the Committee, Hon Suleiman Yahayaaa Richifa, Chairman House Chairman on Aviation Technology, Hon Tajudeen Abisodun, Representative of the Speaker House of Reps, Hon Julis Ihonwbere, and member of the Committee, Hon Abdulraheem Danga during one – day Public Hearing of the House Committee on Aviation Technology, with the Stakeholders on a bill for an Act to Establish the African Aviation and Aerospace University Abuja and Provide for Administration and Discipline of Students of the University and for Related Matters, held at the National Assembly in Abuja.

