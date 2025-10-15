Nigeria to save $150m in imports as FG seals solar manufacturing deal

…Electricity consumers in Aba celebrate as Geometric Power marks another 45 days of uninterrupted power supply

The Federal Government, through the Rural Electrification Agency, has signed a strategic partnership with global off-grid solar company, Sun King, to boost local manufacturing, expand renewable energy access, and save Nigeria up to $150 million in solar imports over the next five years.

The Memorandum of Understanding, signed during the Nigeria Renewable Energy Innovation Forum in Abuja, was witnessed by Vice President Kashim Shettima and Sun King’s co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Patrick Walsh.

The agreement underscores Nigeria’s growing commitment to industrialise its clean energy sector through private–public collaboration.

“With the right enabling support from REA and wider government, Sun King estimates that its planned local manufacturing facilities could substitute imports worth $150 million over the next five years. In parallel, the partnership will promote structured dialogue between the public and private sectors on the conditions necessary to build a thriving local manufacturing ecosystem, the statement read.

The vice president said the Tinubu administration was determined to attract more private investment into renewable energy by improving incentives and removing regulatory bottlenecks.

“To unlock the full potential of Nigeria’s energy transition, we need the private sector, our industrialists, innovators, and financiers, to take bold steps forward,” he said.

“We are enhancing incentives for local manufacturing, streamlining regulatory frameworks, and deepening collaboration with state governments and development partners to de-risk private capital and accelerate the growth of a self-sustaining renewable energy market.”

The partnership will focus on three key areas, local manufacturing and value addition, data-driven collaboration, and joint advocacy for off-grid solar as a core pillar of Nigeria’s energy transition.

Under the local production component, Sun King and REA will work together to domestically assemble solar panels, home systems, and energy-efficient appliances such as freezers and televisions. This move supports the Federal Government’s Nigeria First policy, aimed at creating jobs and reducing dependence on imported energy products.

Sun King estimates that with the right incentives and regulatory support, local production could replace imports worth $150 million within five years, while generating thousands of direct and indirect jobs in manufacturing, logistics, and after-sales service.

REA Managing Director, Abba Abubakar Aliyu, said the collaboration would “link energy access, industrial growth, and supportive policy into one unified push for Nigeria’s clean-energy future.”

“Sun King was the largest partner on REA’s Nigeria Electrification Programme,” he added. “This next chapter goes further by integrating industrialisation and policy alignment into our shared renewable energy vision.”

The second component of the partnership will enhance data sharing and technical cooperation between both organisations. By pooling market intelligence, consumer data, and performance metrics, the REA and Sun King aim to improve the design and impact of national programmes such as the Nigeria Electrification Project and the Distributed Access through Renewable Energy Scale-up initiative.

These data-driven insights will also inform planning under Mission 300, the global effort to connect 300 million Africans to electricity by 2030, in which Nigeria is expected to play a leading role.

The third pillar focuses on public awareness and policy advocacy to position standalone solar systems as a central part of Nigeria’s energy mix. REA and Sun King will jointly promote favourable financing policies to attract private capital and highlight how solar solutions are transforming lives in rural and peri-urban communities.

Sun King, which currently sells over 330,000 solar kits monthly across Africa, has seen its Nigerian operations expand rapidly, from 3,000 units per month in 2020 to about 75,000 monthly units today. The company plans to triple sales in Nigeria over the coming years as demand for reliable and affordable power continues to surge.

Sun King’s co-founder, Patrick Walsh, said the agreement reflects a shared vision between the private sector and government.

“This partnership unites two powerful goals, Mission 300 and Nigeria’s industrialisation drive,” Walsh said. “It’s about making clean energy affordable, unlocking manufacturing opportunities, and using shared data to strengthen Nigeria’s renewable energy and electronics industries.”

Sun King’s rapid expansion has already created more than 12,000 jobs in Nigeria across engineering, sales, data analytics, and customer service. The company expects the new partnership to deepen that impact through local assembly, component production, and supply chain development.

The agreement could serve as a model for other African countries looking to combine renewable energy growth with industrial policy. It signals a strong alignment between the Tinubu administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda and global sustainability goals.

Nigeria currently has an estimated 85 million people without access to electricity, according to the World Bank. Experts believe that scaling off-grid solar and hybrid systems, alongside local production, could drastically improve energy access while reducing foreign exchange outflows from equipment imports.

