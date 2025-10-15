October 15, 2025
Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Ndi Igbo World Wide Cultural Festival 2025, organises by Mrs. Evelyn Okere Onyung held in Lagos

by Peter Anayo0107

L-r …Organizer, Ndi Igbo World Wide Cultural Festival 2025, Mrs Evelyn Okere  Onyung; Engr Sir Robert Nebolisa; Chief Dr Mkgeorge Onyung; Former Presidential Candidate UN Peace Ambassador, Prof Oluwamuyiwa Favour Ayodele; Eze Igbo of Mushin LGA, Eze Dr, John Nwosu and Chief Jude Okoli, during the Ndi Igbo World Wide Cultural Festival 2025, Theme: Homecoming, A Cultural Festival To Keep Igbo Heritage Alive in II/I0/2025    Lagos.

Organizer, Ndi Igbo World Wide Cultural Festival 2025, Mrs Evelyn Okere Onyung, middle pose with friends of the Cultural Festival.

Cultural troop at the Ndi Igbo World Wide Cultural Festival 2025.

From left… High Chief, Richard Nwafor; Eze Ndi Igbo of Igbogbo Ibayeku LCDA Ikorodu Lagos, Eze Pastor Dr Okey Anorue; Chief Dr Mkgeorge Onyung; Eze Igbo of Mushin LGA, Eze Dr Ambassador, John Nwosu and Former Presidential Candidate UN Peace Ambassador, Prof Oluwamuyiwa Favour Ayodele.

From left… Eze Ndi Igbo of Igbogbo Ibayeku LCDA Ikorodu Lagos, Eze Pastor Dr Okey Anorue; The Queen Mother, Ugoeze Pat Ndidi Anorue; Onowu, High Chief, Richard Nwafor and Chief Mrs Josephine Nwafor.

Left… Mary Okereke and Organizer, Ndi Igbo World Wide Cultural Festival 2025, Mrs Evelyn Okere Onyung.

From left…Alice Nwokobia; Chukuwudum Nna Ofomata and Elder Dr Obed Okike.

From left… Samuel Ezechukwu, Women Leader Igbo Speaking Community, Lagos, Chief Mrs Chinyere Eze, Deputy President General Igbo Speaking Community, Lagos, Engr. Chuks Odimegwu and Chief Osuji Ambrose.

Cross-section of the cultural group entertaining the guest.

A man is buying roasted corn and a pear.

From left… Engr Sir Robert Nebolisa; Eze Ndi Igbo of Igbogbo Ibayeku LCDA Ikorodu Lagos, Eze Pastor Dr Okey Anorue; Chief Dr Mkgeorge Onyung; Eze Igbo of Mushin LGA, Eze Dr Ambassador, John Nwosu and Former Presidential Candidate UN Peace Ambassador, Prof Oluwamuyiwa Favour Ayodele, during the cutting of the Yam at the Ndi Igbo World Wide Cultural Festival 2025, To Keep Igbo Heritage Alive in Lagos. On 11/10/2025… Courtesy of Chinyere Ikeanyi.

 

