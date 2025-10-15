NASENI’s EVC, Khalil Halilu, Conferred as Distinguished Fellow of the Nigerian Institution of Mechanical Engineers

The Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), Mr. Khalil Suleiman Halilu, has been officially conferred as a Distinguished Fellow of the Nigerian Institution of Mechanical Engineers (NIMechE).

The conferment ceremony, held today at The Podium Event Centre, Ikeja, Lagos, brought together leading figures from Nigeria’s engineering, industrial, and innovation ecosystems to celebrate individuals whose leadership and service have made remarkable contributions to the advancement of mechanical engineering in the country.

The event is part of the ongoing 38th International Conference, Exhibition and Annual General Meeting of the NimechE with the theme: Promoting Sustainable Blue Economy Through Technological Advancement-The Mechanical Engineering Perspectives.

Mr. Halilu, who was represented at the event by Engr. Rasheed Agavah, Acting Coordinating Director, Engineering Infrastructure Directorate, NASENI, commended the Institution for finding him worthy of the recognition. The NimechE Board of Fellows will present the award to the EVC at a later date at NASENI Headquarters.

The EVC/CEO who was among 68 recipients conferred with Fellows, described the honour as “a call to do more in advancing Nigeria’s science and engineering landscape through NASENI’s mandate while accelerating growth in the nation’s industrial sector.”

The conferment follows his election by the NIMechE Council during its 88th Council Meeting held on 15th July 2025, in recognition of his transformational leadership at NASENI and his outstanding contributions to the promotion of homegrown engineering and technological solutions in Nigeria.

Under Mr. Halilu’s leadership, NASENI has become a national driver of industrialization, technology transfer, renewable energy adoption, agricultural mechanization, and electric mobility, aligning with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

The Distinguished Fellowship represents the highest recognition within NIMechE, reserved for individuals who have demonstrated exceptional excellence, integrity, and impact in the mechanical engineering profession and beyond.

Also, conferred with Fellow of the NimechE was the Director of the Technology Business Development Department at NASENI and Special Adviser, General Matters to the EVC/CEO, Engr. Bernard Ozigi.