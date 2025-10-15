24.5 C
October 15, 2025
Hon. Engr. Akarachi Amadi Partners with Ikeduru Diocese, Donates ₦10 Million to College of Education Project

by Editor0124

 

 

It was a moment of joy and appreciation as Hon. Engr. Akarachi Amadi, the Member representing the industrious people of Mbaitoli/Ikeduru Federal Constituency, stormed the 6th Synod of the Diocese of Ikeduru, Anglican Communion, where he announced a massive *₦10 million support for the Star Project – College of Education being championed by the Diocese.

 

Beyond this landmark support, the lawmaker also made other donations to the church, bringing his total contribution to nearly ₦20 million, a gesture that drew standing ovations and deep admiration from the clergy and congregation alike.

 

Hon. Amadi, who attended the event in the company of the Director of the Constituency Office, Hon. Sir Chinedu Ugochukwu Obidinma, and other members of his team, reiterated his commitment to human and infrastructural development within Mbaitoli and Ikeduru.

 

In his heartfelt address, Hon. Akarachi shared a personal reflection on his faith journey, stating,

 

“I am a Catholic by birth, but I grew up in an Anglican parish as a child. So, the Anglican family remains part of my story and upbringing.”

 

 

 

He further acknowledged the numerous challenges that come with leadership and representation, but emphasized his unwavering dedication to attracting meaningful projects and opportunities for his people — projects that are already visible across the constituency.

 

The Bishop of Ikeduru Diocese, Rt. Rev. Emmanuel Maduwuike, in his response, expressed profound gratitude to Hon. Akarachi Amadi for his generosity, vision, and partnership with the Church in advancing education and community development. He described the lawmaker’s gesture as “a seed sown into the future of Ikeduru and beyond,” and offered fervent prayers for God’s continued guidance, protection, and success upon him.

 

The bishop also assured the lawmaker of the Diocese’s full support and partnership, pledging that the College of Education project will serve as a lasting testament to faith-driven development and collective progress.

 

Hon. Akarachi Amadi’s act of generosity once again underscores his deep sense of community service and belief in education as a tool for empowerment and growth — reaffirming his position not just as a representative, but as a true partner in the advancement of the people of Mbaitoli/Ikeduru Federal Constituency.

