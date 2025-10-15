Father of slain husband forgives Maryam Sanda, accepts Tinubu’s pardon

Father of the late Bilyaminu Bello, Alhaji Ahmed Bello Isa, has publicly accepted the clemency granted to his daughter-in-law, Maryam Sanda, by President Bola Tinubu.

Bello said he has long forgiven her for the death of his son.

Addressing a conference on Tuesday in Abuja, the elderly Bello said he welcomed the presidential pardon as “the will of God”.

According the him, the release of Sanda is an act of mercy that would allow her to care for her two children.

“I am happy that the father of the nation has released Maryam so that she can look after her children.

“We as Muslims accept whatever comes from Almighty Allah.

“I have forgiven her and bear no grudges against the Federal Government or her family.

“Vengeance cannot bring back my son, but forgiveness can bring peace,” he said.

Maryam Sanda, was convicted and sentenced to death by hanging in January 2020 for the murder of her husband, Bilyaminu Bello, a nephew of former Peoples Democratic Party’s National Chairman, Alhaji Bello Haliru Mohammed.

The killing, which occurred in November 2017 during a domestic dispute in Abuja, sparked nationwide outrage and drew attention to issues of domestic violence and justice.

Bello, disclosed that his appeal for mercy dated back to 2019, even before the court handed down the death sentence.

He said he had written multiple letters to authorities, including the then Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, and the Commissioner of Police in the Federal Capital Territory, seeking leniency for his daughter-in-law.

Earlier on Monday, a statement signed by Dr Bello Mohammed on behalf of some relatives criticised the pardon, describing it as “the worst possible injustice any family could be made to go through.”

But reacting, Bello dismissed the statement, saying it did not represent his views.

“That is their personal opinion. I am the father of the deceased, and I have chosen forgiveness.

“We may not all see things the same way, but I believe this is the right path, for peace, for the children, and for Allah’s mercy,” he said.