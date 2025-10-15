October 15, 2025
Trending now

Housing ministry, NDDC explore partnership opportunities for housing schemes

Access Bank integrates PAPSS into AccessMore App, deepening Pan-African payment connectivity

Ndi Igbo World Wide Cultural Festival 2025, organises by Mrs. Evelyn Okere…

Diri, Commissioners, Bayelsa legislators resign from PDP

Deputy speaker at 6th TOS Foundation Symposium to mark Int’l Day of…

OTU Umuokpu Anambra USA Association INC. Island Chapter Lagos induction ceremony held…

Rebirth of Atlantis: The United Kingdom of Atlantis declares Sovereignty

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, October 15, 2025

UN says it ‘ll require over $70bn to rebuild Gaza

Father of slain husband forgives Maryam Sanda, accepts Tinubu’s pardon

Champion Newspapers LTD
Politics

Diri, Commissioners, Bayelsa legislators resign from PDP

by Peter Anayo0149

Diri, Commissioners, Bayelsa legislators resign from PDP

Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa state has resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

The governor disclosed at the State Executive Council meeting at the government house in Yenagoa on Wednesday.

Also, 19 members of the State House of Assembly from the PDP alongside the Speaker, Mr. Abraham Ingobere have resigned membership of the PDP.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr. Daniel Alabrah confirmed the development in a post on his verified social media handle.

Members of the State Executive Council have also resigned membership of the PDP.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Don’t derail our national convention, PDP Govs warn Wike, others

Peter Anayo

Turnah backs Damagum’s recognition of Anyanwu, says NEC lacks power to override Supreme Court ruling

Peter Anayo

Prof. Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda emerges as APC National Chairman

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO