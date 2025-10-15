Diri, Commissioners, Bayelsa legislators resign from PDP

Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa state has resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

The governor disclosed at the State Executive Council meeting at the government house in Yenagoa on Wednesday.

Also, 19 members of the State House of Assembly from the PDP alongside the Speaker, Mr. Abraham Ingobere have resigned membership of the PDP.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr. Daniel Alabrah confirmed the development in a post on his verified social media handle.

Members of the State Executive Council have also resigned membership of the PDP.