Climate forum seeks joint action for resilient continent

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

Africa Climate Forum has advocated for bold, unified action to build a resilient Africa, one that not only withstands climate challenges but thrives amid adversity.

The Director General of the Global Centre for Law, Business and Economy (GCLBE), Dr. George Nwangwu who spoke at the opening of the Forum in Abuja, stressed the need for a holistic and inclusive just transition that centers the continent’s most marginalized communities.

Nwangwu, who is also the Convener of the Forum, said that the Global Centre for Law, Business, and Economy, alongside its stakeholders remains steadfast in its mission to drive meaningful progress across the African continent.

He said: “The decisions we make today will shape the world we leave for future generations. Over the next two days, we have the opportunity to refine our strategies, forge new partnerships, and make bold commitments.”

“Let us approach these discussions with a critical mind and an open heart. Let us challenge the status quo, embrace innovation, and demand accountability. Together, we can build a resilient Africa, one that not only withstands the storms of tomorrow but thrives in the face of adversity,”

Nwangwu stated that Africa Climate Forum ACF, 2025 is not merely a forum but a call to action, aimed at closing critical transition gaps across governance, finance, human rights, and energy access.

“These gaps span four key areas: governance, finance, human rights, and energy access. Each represents a piece of the puzzle that, when addressed, will propel us toward a sustainable future,” he said

He further noted that; “As we shift away from fossil fuels, the benefits of this transition must be distributed equitably.

“Africa’s energy needs are immense. With over 1.5 billion people, balancing rising demand with decarbonisation is a daunting but necessary task.

“Today, as we convene for the third edition, the urgency for decisive climate action has never been greater. The Global Centre for Law, Business, and Economy, alongside its Fellows, Partners, and many stakeholders remains steadfast in its mission to drive meaningful progress across the African continent.”

“Now in its third edition, the Africa Climate Forum (ACF) has emerged as a cornerstone of Africa’s climate action agenda since its inception in 2023, bringing together policymakers, business leaders, civil society, and international partners to advance innovative, nature-based climate solutions,”.

Speaking also at the event, the High Commissioner of Kenya to Nigeria, Mr. Isaac Parashina, described the shift to a low-carbon economy not just as a policy agenda, but an economic imperative.

“Africa must foster ecosystems that reward efficiency, penalise waste, and elevate innovation. Financing remains the biggest challenge, with Africa needing an estimated $250 billion annually by 2030 to meet its climate goals,” Parashina said.

He called for equitable access to global climate finance, while urging countries to strengthen domestic resource mobilization and ensure accountability.

Parashina reaffirmed Kenyan government commitment to work with all partners, governments, the private sector, civil society and academia to build a continent that is resilient, sustainable and prosperous.

“Kenya and Nigeria have enormous potential to cooperate in renewable energy, sustainable agriculture, and carbon markets. By sharing knowledge and harmonising strategies, we can model South–South cooperation that is practical and visionary,” he added.

On his part, Nigeria’s Minister of Trade and Investment, Ms. Jumoke Oduwole, stressed the need to move beyond policy rhetoric to concrete investments.

“This conversation must not remain at a policy level it must lead to investment,” Oduwole said.

She said; “From carbon credits to renewables, sustainability to AI, there are multiple opportunities across sectors, and this forum is leading that conversation in Africa.”

Oduwole highlighted Nigeria’s role in driving climate-smart economic growth, with support from the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) to catalyze green investments across the continent.

“Africa is not just a victim of climate change—we are builders of the solution, and Nigeria is taking a strategic leadership role,” she added.

Nigeria’s Minister of Aviation, Mr Festus Keyamo represented by Dr. Samuel Obafemi Bajomo reaffirmed the country’s commitment to climate action across all sectors including aviation.

“The aviation sector must also lead in the green transition. In line with ICAO’s Net Zero target by 2050, Nigeria has launched a Long-Term Low Emission Development Strategy for Aviation,” he said.

He further stated ongoing efforts in climate-smart agriculture, reforestation under the Great Green Wall, and climate education, with a clear goal to meet and exceed Nigeria’s Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) under the Paris Agreement.

Providing an overview of Africa Climate Forum, ACF 2025, Dr. Benjamin Mukoro explained that the Forum is designed to address persistent gaps in Africa’s transition agenda.

“The climate policy space is volatile, that’s why we must keep coming back to the drawing board, “This Forum gives Africa a louder, clearer voice as we head toward COP30,” he said.

The 2025 Africa Climate Forum with the theme “Bolder, Greener, and Better Steps: Closing Transition Gaps,” is more than a gathering it is a rallying point for decisive, inclusive, and actionable climate solutions tailored for the Africa continent.