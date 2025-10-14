Wike denies boycotting Council of State meeting, attributes absence to prior engagements

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

FCT Minister Barr Nyesom Wike has addressed claims that he boycotted the Council of State meeting at the Presidential Villa, stating that he had prior engagements and had asked the Minister of State, FCT, to represent him.

Barr. Wike made this clarification during the commissioning of an access road in Sector Centre by Daki Biyu District, off Asuquo Okon Way, in Abuja.

Wike emphasized the importance of focusing on delivering results despite unnecessary propaganda and blackmail.

He noted that critics had falsely claimed he was absent from the meeting due to displeasure over his nominee’s absence, stressing that he works for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and trusts the President’s judgment.

“Sometimes last week Thursday, we had a flag off, and I told the Minister of State, FCT, to represent me at the Council of State meeting. I had already told Mr. President that I would not be available because of other engagements we have already put in place. So, the Honourable Minister of State represented the FCT in that meeting”.

“we have to be careful, when people carry unnecessary propaganda and blackmail. In spite of those things, be focused and you will achieve your results. They said I did not attend because I was not happy that my own nominee was not there. I work for Mr. President. Mr. President’s judgment as far as I’m concerned in this country has always been how to put this country in the right perspective. But I told people not to bother. Be focused. When you start delivering, the achievement will silence all critics”.

The Minister highlighted the transformation of the area, citing the completion of roads and infrastructure projects, including the upcoming inauguration of the Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal.

” I reconnect the day we came here when we were trying to identify where we are going to build the Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal. As we were coming, I told my national secretary, that road was commissioned, like the year said, 1st of July 2025, the second year anniversary that Mr. President had”.

“Here you have the Police Service Commission, here you have the Court of Conduct Tribunal, and all of our federal agencies. All the roads here were unpassable. And then I said, how are we going to sight the Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal? I thank God today, by the support of His Excellency Mr. President, by his leadership, it is now a thing of the past because all the roads here have all been completed”.

He praised President Tinubu’s leadership, attributing the achievements to his vision and guidance.

” I have always said, when you have the right leadership, you can achieve the expected results. Mr. President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Grand Commander of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, has shown the right leadership. And that is why we are able to achieve. People are talking about the achievements we have made, it is because of the right leadership. When you have the right leadership, you get things right and you get things going”.

Wike expressed gratitude to the contractor, a local firm, for completing the project and commended the Minister of State, FCT, for her support and cooperation.

He also thanked the FCT Minister of State, Dr. Mariya Mahmoud for her support and harmonious working relationship between them.

“I’m happy that I have a Minister of State who has been very supportive. It is not easy. It is not easy to have two ministers that work so closely and cooperatively. I was a Minister of Stwor and I knew what happened in other ministries. Without working together, you cannot achieve anything. So, Honorable Minister of State, I want to commend you and thank you for the support”.

Looking ahead, Wike promised more projects and developments in the FCT, urging Nigerians to be patient and assuring them that President Tinubu’s leadership would bring positive change.

“In the next few months, we will be here again. Look at the Court of Appeal Division. It will soon be inaugurated by Mr. President”

“Like the Director of ceremony said, how you identify, take it sector by sector. Is Mr. President doing well? Let’s start from Abuja because everybody has to show his own report card. As far as FCT is concerned, no matter how you may hate anybody, no matter how you felt as you lost the election, somebody has to win. There is no GG in elections. Somebody will win, the other person will lose. So, even if you hate Mr. President, can you deceive yourself to the point that you will say nothing is going on in FCT? Certainly not”, the minister said.

He noted that the FCT’s progress is a testament to the President’s commitment to delivering dividends of democracy.

“So, from there you will now know what Mr. President is also doing in other areas.

But this is where we are and see how we come every day, either to flag off or to commission. And that is what Dividends of Democracy is all about”.

