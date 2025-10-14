Why I left PDP – Gov Peter Mbah

Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State has formally defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress, (APC), saying his former party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), did not recognise the voice of his people.

The governor, in a broadcast to the Enugu people on Tuesday morning, announced that he had quit the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mbah left PDP alongside his immediate predecessor, Chief Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, as well as the state and federal lawmakers, among others.

Former Gov. Sullivan Chime was among leaders of the APC in the state present at the event.

The governor, who thanked the PDP for standing by him throughout his election period, said there always came a time when everyone must make a bold choice.

“Today, we have made the decision to leave the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and join the All Progressives Congress.

“To the People’s Democratic Party, which provided the platform on which we campaigned and won, I extend deep gratitude.

“For nearly three decades, the PDP and the people of Enugu State walked side by side, united by shared purpose.

“Yet, leadership sometimes demands difficult- even painful decisions in the service of higher principles and goals. And there always comes a time when everyone must make a bold choice to determine their destiny,” he said.

Mbah said it was not a sole decision but that of the National and State Assembly members, State Executive Council members, over 80 per cent of party executives, appointees, among others.

He said for decades the South-East stood behind the PDP, but that in spite of those supports, “our voices were too often disregarded.”

Mbah said his joining the APC was to seek an alternative where the people’s interest would be represented and respected.

He said he was envisioning a visionary partnership which he saw in President Bola Tinubu, stressing that “we share a vision that transformation must be disruptive”.

Vice President Hashim Shettima, President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio and the APC National Working Committee led by its Chairman, Prof Nentawe Yilwatda, are expected to receive the governor to the party. (NAN)’

