We are ready to work with whoever emerges party’s candidate – APC chieftain

TUNDE ADELEKE, Osogbo

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, Raifu Durodoye, has declared that his team is prepared to rally behind whoever emerges as the party’s flagbearer ahead of the forthcoming elections.

Durodoye, a professor of Mathematics, made the declaration while addressing newsmen in Osogbo, on Monday.

He emphasized that loyalty to the party and respect for its leadership remain paramount, stressing that he would stand firmly behind whoever becomes the APC’s candidate in the next election.

He further noted that Osun has the potential to become a model for other states, pledging to harness his global experience to help the state achieve world-class standards in governance, education, and infrastructure.

He said, “My decision to contribute to the development of this is not negotiable, for over 3 decades I have worked at different universities in the USA and I have been there for 41 years.

“I also want to reiterate my commitment to work with anybody who emerges as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the 2026 Election.

“We respect the decisions of President Bola Tinubu, Baba Akande, H.E. Adegboyega Oyetola, and other party leaders, irrespective of their decision we will regard it.

“Our job is to work with that person and make sure that Osun state is transformed, so that other states will come and learn from us. Nigeria is blessed with talented people so we will hence these talents and improve various sectors in the state and make it world-class like the USA, China and other developed countries.

