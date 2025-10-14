24.1 C
Lagos
October 14, 2025
Trending now

ARISE! O! COMPATRIOTS!

NUPRC Reports N373bn Host Community Development Trust Fund, 536 Projects Ongoing

Army arrests notorious gunrunner, recover cache of arms in Rivers

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, October 14, 2025

We are ready to work with whoever emerges party’s candidate – APC…

Israeli hostages, Palestinian detainees freed as Trump hails ‘historic dawn’ in Middle…

Lagos to begin crackdown on illegal land reclamation tomorrow

Rivers: Fubara reassures on completion of N195bn PH Ring Road project

Oluremi Tinubu flags-off Renewed Hope Health initiative in Rivers

Christian Association of Nigeria mourns Rev Uma Ukpai, describe him as committed…

Champion Newspapers LTD
Politics

We are ready to work with whoever emerges party’s candidate – APC chieftain

by Peter Anayo096

TUNDE ADELEKE, Osogbo

 

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, Raifu Durodoye, has declared that his team is prepared to rally behind whoever emerges as the party’s flagbearer ahead of the forthcoming elections.

Durodoye, a professor of Mathematics, made the declaration while addressing newsmen in Osogbo, on Monday.

He emphasized that loyalty to the party and respect for its leadership remain paramount, stressing that he would stand firmly behind whoever becomes the APC’s candidate in the next election.

He further noted that Osun has the potential to become a model for other states, pledging to harness his global experience to help the state achieve world-class standards in governance, education, and infrastructure.

He said, “My decision to contribute to the development of this is not negotiable, for over 3 decades I have worked at different universities in the USA and I have been there for 41 years.

“I also want to reiterate my commitment to work with anybody who emerges as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the 2026 Election.

“We respect the decisions of President Bola Tinubu, Baba Akande, H.E. Adegboyega Oyetola, and other party leaders, irrespective of their decision we will regard it.

“Our job is to work with that person and make sure that Osun state is transformed, so that other states will come and learn from us. Nigeria is blessed with talented people so we will hence these talents and improve various sectors in the state and make it world-class like the USA, China and other developed countries.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Fagbemi faults suspension of LG chairmen, deputies by Edo Assembly

Editor

Dino Melaye laments “death” of PDP, says APC is now controlling party

Peter Anayo

2027: Tinubu nor coalition has answers to nation’s problems- Nigerian youths

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO