Transcorp Power Reports N91.2b PBT In Q3

Transcorp Power Plc, one of the power subsidiaries of listed Conglomerate, Transnational Corporation Plc has announced its unaudited Q3 financial results for the period ended 30 September 2025.

According to the company, within the period, revenue grew by 38% year-on-year to ₦308.5 billion in 2025, compared to ₦223.5 billion in Q3 2024.

The Q3 2025 performance was driven by an increase in average power generation, reflecting Transcorp Power’s continued investment in improving generation capacity and operational excellence.

Key Highlights

▪ Revenue Growth

− Revenue grew by 38% year-on-year to ₦308.5 billion, from ₦223.5 billion in Q3 2024.

▪ Profit

− Gross profit increased to ₦119.7 billion, up from ₦96.5 billion in Q3 2024, representing a year-on-year growth of 24%, with a gross margin of 38.8%.

− Profit Before Tax (PBT) climbed, to ₦91.18 billion in Q3 2025, from ₦81.12 billion in Q3 2024, representing a year-on-year growth of 12.4%

− Profit After Tax (PAT) rose, to ₦68.42 billion in Q3 2025, from ₦58.4 billion in Q3 2024, representing a year-on-year growth of 17%

Chairman Transcorp Power Plc, Emmanuel Nnorom, said: “Our performance in the third quarter, building on the positive momentum in the first half of the year, demonstrates Transcorp Power’s resilience and capacity to sustain profitability, despite economic challenges, supported by efficient operations strategies and prudent cost management. This sustained performance, in the face of economic

headwinds will further strengthen investor confidence in our capacity to create shared value and maintain our growth trajectory. “In his submission, MD/CEO Transcorp Power Plc, Peter Ikenga, said:

“The Q3 2025 results are underpinned by further growth in energy delivered to the grid, and emphasising our strategic approach, which ensures we deliver ever-increasing value to our shareholders and stakeholders. These results illustrate our continuous drive to improve our business operations, eliminating waste and harnessing value. We are confident of finishing the year strong in fulfilment of our mission to improving lives and transforming Africa.”