30.1 C
Lagos
October 14, 2025
Trending now

FG. Driving Oil and Gas Sector Reforms- Speaker Abbas

Hon. Okey- Joe Foundation in collaboration with She Thrives initiative, organises by…

Axxela Achieves Great Place to Work Certification, Reinforcing Its People-First Culture

Shell invests in Nigeria offshore gas development

Demolished Lekki Expressway Property belongs to Skyewise Group, not Ola of Lagos…

Profile: Rt. Hon. Chinyelu Chinelo Okolie — Student Leader, Advocate, Nation Builder

Technical Session with key Regulatory , Security agencies held in Abuja

Public hearing with stakeholders on a bill for an act to amend…

Transcorp Power Reports N91.2b PBT In Q3

ARISE! O! COMPATRIOTS!

Champion Newspapers LTD
Energy

Transcorp Power Reports N91.2b PBT In Q3

by Editor0169

Transcorp Power Plc, one of the power subsidiaries of listed Conglomerate, Transnational Corporation Plc has announced its unaudited Q3 financial results for the period ended 30 September 2025.

 

According to the company, within the period, revenue grew by 38% year-on-year to ₦308.5 billion in 2025, compared to ₦223.5 billion in Q3 2024.

The Q3 2025 performance was driven by an increase in average power generation, reflecting Transcorp Power’s continued investment in improving generation capacity and operational excellence.

 

Key Highlights

▪ Revenue Growth

− Revenue grew by 38% year-on-year to ₦308.5 billion, from ₦223.5 billion in Q3 2024.

▪ Profit

− Gross profit increased to ₦119.7 billion, up from ₦96.5 billion in Q3 2024, representing a year-on-year growth of 24%, with a gross margin of 38.8%.

− Profit Before Tax (PBT) climbed, to ₦91.18 billion in Q3 2025, from ₦81.12 billion in Q3 2024, representing a year-on-year growth of 12.4%

− Profit After Tax (PAT) rose, to ₦68.42 billion in Q3 2025, from ₦58.4 billion in Q3 2024, representing a year-on-year growth of 17%

Chairman Transcorp Power Plc, Emmanuel Nnorom, said: “Our performance in the third quarter, building on the positive momentum in the first half of the year, demonstrates Transcorp Power’s resilience and capacity to sustain profitability, despite economic challenges, supported by efficient operations strategies and prudent cost management. This sustained performance, in the face of economic

headwinds will further strengthen investor confidence in our capacity to create shared value and maintain our growth trajectory. “In his submission, MD/CEO Transcorp Power Plc, Peter Ikenga, said:

“The Q3 2025 results are underpinned by further growth in energy delivered to the grid, and emphasising our strategic approach, which ensures we deliver ever-increasing value to our shareholders and stakeholders. These results illustrate our continuous drive to improve our business operations, eliminating waste and harnessing value. We are confident of finishing the year strong in fulfilment of our mission to improving lives and transforming Africa.”

 

 

 

 

Related posts

Oil cabals want to cripple Dangote Refinery same way they crippled govt refineries – Pastor Adeboye

Editor

Mainland Oil drives energy security with CNG, lubricants

Editor

Seplat Energy Ties Africa’s Prosperity to Domestic Gas Development

Editor
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO