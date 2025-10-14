The world must unite to dismantle criminal drug networks, Marwa tells UN session

NDLEA Chairman, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd).

.Lists Nigeria’s efforts, successes in fight against drug scourge

Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig Gen Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd), has urged the international community to stand together, be resolute and united to dismantle criminal drug networks that threaten peace, stability, and the collective future of nations.

Addressing the 80th United Nations General Assembly Plenary Session of the Third Committee in New York, United States on Monday, 13th October 2025, Marwa said the world can no longer be held hostage by the illicit drug trade.

According to him, “Given the transnational nature of the drug problem, Nigeria prioritizes international cooperation and intelligence sharing.

According to him, “We have signed memoranda of understanding with several countries and maintain strong partnerships with the UNODC, EU, DEA, INL, NCA, BKA, and others. These collaborations have led to major seizures, arrests of high-profile traffickers, and successful prosecutions — all with full regards to human rights.

“Madam Chair, the world can no longer be held hostage by the illicit drug trade. We must stand together — resolute and united — to dismantle the networks that threaten our peace, stability, and collective future.”

This was contained in a statement issued by NDLEA spokesman Femi Babafemi on Tuesday.

While stating that the theme of the 80th UNGA Plenary Session of the 3rd Committee rightly recognized that the world’s drug problem is a multidimensional global challenge that requires coordinated and collective action, Marwa said Nigeria is already responding with strategic, evidence-based interventions to curb the menace.

He said, “We have strengthened measures against money laundering linked to drug proceeds, while expanding care and support for individuals affected by drug use through treatment in rehabilitation centres, opioid substitution therapy, and safer needle exchange programmes.

“Cannabis remains the most commonly abused drug in Nigeria. To address this, we are implementing the Alternative Development Programme, engaging communities to replace illicit cannabis cultivation with legitimate livelihoods, while promoting food security and environmental protection. Our War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) initiative continues to mobilize all sectors of society in nationwide sensitization, reinforcing collective responsibility in protecting families and communities from the dangers of drug abuse.

“We are also tackling emerging challenges — including new psychoactive substances and the use of the Dark Web for trafficking. Nigeria is taking decisive action against the illicit production and trafficking of methamphetamine by preventing the diversion of precursor chemicals and dismantling clandestine laboratories.

“The effective implementation of our National Drug Control Master Plan has strengthened collaboration among stakeholders and yielded measurable results. In advancing social justice, Nigeria operates a 24/7 toll-free drug call centre, staffed by professionals offering counselling in major Nigerian languages. This service bridges the treatment gap and combats stigma associated with drug use.”

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2