Rivers: Fubara reassures on completion of N195bn PH Ring Road project

EMMANUEL NLEWEDUM, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has reassured Rivers people of his administration’s commitment to the completion of the 62.650km Port Harcourt Ring Road project, despite the setbacks that slowed its progress.

The N195.3bn Ring Road project, described as “Legacy Project” of the Governor Fubara’s administration, transversing six local government areas of the state, was flagged off in July 2023, with a three years completion target.

Construction work however stalled following the declaration of a six months emergency rule in the state by President Bola Tinubu in March, which lasted till September 2025.

Governor Fubara however, upon return to office in September 18, 2025 has commenced inspection of key projects initiated by his administration.

The Governor during an on-site inspection tour of the Ring Road project on Monday, emphasised that the state government remains resolute in its determination to deliver the massive infrastructure for public use.

Addressing journalists at the Eneka Flyover axis of the project, Governor Fubara stated that his visit was to verify the level of compliance and commitment shown by the construction firm, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc.

Governor Fubara noted that discussions with the contractor had been ongoing to ensure that work resumes at full capacity after a period of financial challenges that affected the project’s continuity.

He said, “You are aware that this project was, I won’t say abandoned, but somehow, for lack of funds, the contractor withdrew from the site.

We have been discussing with them, and they gave me their word that although we have not finished all the discussions, they have already moved back to site, and I’m here to confirm that.”

The Governor described the Port Harcourt Ring Road project, as one of the most significant infrastructure undertakings in the state’s history, noting that its completion would not only ease traffic congestion in the capital city but also stimulate economic activities across multiple local government areas.

He reiterated his administration’s resolve to continue prioritising infrastructure development as a foundation for economic growth and social progress.

“I want to make this promise to our good people of Rivers State,” the Governor declared. “This project that we started, by the special grace of God, we are going to complete it.

We owe our people a responsibility to deliver on our commitments, and this project will not be an exception,” he added.

