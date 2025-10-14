Regarding the allegations against Okoya’s

Mr Lawrence Uwaoma Onwukwem.

Recently, there have been fictitious stories circulating in the media about Chief Razaq Okoya CON and Chief (Mrs.) Shade Okoya MON, and their company RAO Investment Property Company Ltd.

These reports are entirely untrue and malicious fabrications, clearly designed to create confusion regarding an open case, intimidate and damage the reputation of the Okoyas. The truth is that these are two completely separate issues which have been twisted together to create a sensational and misleading story for dubious and fraudulent reasons.

Hon Isaiah Davies Ijele.

1. The property in question, a 16 unit 3 bedroom flats fully belongs to Chief Razaq Okoya CON registered under his company name, RAO Investment Property Company Ltd was rented to Green Birch Tech Ltd, represented by Mr Lawrence Uwaoma Onwukwem and Hon. Isaiah Davies Ijele for a 3 years certain term which expired on 7th June, 2024, which they sub-let to 16 sub tenants. After the expiration of its lease agreement on the 7th of June 2024, and upon the inability of the parties to agree on new terms, Green Birch initiated Suit No: ETD/11530/GCMW/2024 at the High Court of Lagos (Eti-Osa). However, based on the counterclaim filed in the same suit the Honourable Court delivered judgment against Greenbirch on the 18th day of February, 2025 ordering it to immediately vacate the property and pay up arrears of outstanding rent. Rather than peacefully vacate the property, GreenBirch then appealed this judgment and filed an application for stay of execution. They have taken no further steps till date to follow-up this appeal.

2. In a separate case, one Dajo Oil sued Chief Okoya and his company in Suit No: LD/1361/2007, but this case was struck out on the 15th day of July, 2008.

Surprisingly, thirteen years (13yrs) after the Dajo oil case was struck out, they filled another case before the High Court of Lagos State (Suit No: LD/5226GCM/2021), where the same Dajo Oil Ltd again sued Chief Rasak Okoya CON and his companies falsely claiming that he borrowed the sum of $250,000 to Chief Okoya CON.

Meanwhile, Chief Okoya CON and Chief Mrs Shade Okoya MON have never met nor had any dealings with Dajo Oil or its owner Senator Domingo Obende. Incidentally the same property is now occupied by GreenBirch property as tenant.

Apparently, Senator Domingo Obende and his company Dajo Oil claim to possess the original copy of the Certificate of Occupancy for the property through the connivance and collussion of Chief Okoya’s former wife (Miss Memunat Olubando) who after leaving her marriage in 1999 conspired with her then boyfriend Senator Domingo Obende to fabricate a false claim of a $250,000 loan.

The loss of the original C of O of the property was in compliance with the law declared missing in year 2000 before the Police, announced in several publications and at the Lands Registry, Alausa, Lagos and RAO have since obtained Certified true Copy which renders the other copy null and void.

Unfortunately, the defaulting tenant Green Birch is now trying to exploit this unrelated court case as a tool for blackmail, hoping to evade payment of outstanding rent, remain in the property endlessly, sending fake armed mobile police men and refusing to comply with court judgment which is valid and subsisting till date.

The General Public should be rest assured that the truth is clear, the Okoya’s are a well known law abiding family and will always take proper legal steps to protect their name and property and would never do anything to tarnish their reputation.

Green Birch and Dajo Oil should know that “A good name is to be chosen rather than great riches, silver or gold.”

We appreciate everyone’s concerns and kind messages — everything will be under control, and justice will prevail.

