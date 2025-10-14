30.1 C
Public hearing with stakeholders on a bill for an act to amend Nat’l Agricultural development Fund, others held in Abuja

L-R: Representative of the Speaker, House of Representatives, Isiaka Ibrahim; Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Agriculture Production and Services, Bello Ka’oje and a member of the committee, Akinlade Abiodun, during a public hearing with stakeholders on a bill for an act to amend the National Agricultural Development Fund and others at the National Assembly, Abuja.

From left: Representative of Speaker, House of Representatives/Deputy Chief Whip, Ibrahim Isiaka, Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Agricultural Production and Services, Bello Ka’oje and chairman of Committee on Agricultural Colleges and Institutions, Akinlade Abiodun, during a One-Day public hearing at the National Assembly in Abuja Monday…PHOTO: Anayo Opara.

