Public hearing with stakeholders on a bill for an act to amend Nat’l Agricultural development Fund, others held in Abuja

L-R: Representative of the Speaker, House of Representatives, Isiaka Ibrahim; Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Agriculture Production and Services, Bello Ka’oje and a member of the committee, Akinlade Abiodun, during a public hearing with stakeholders on a bill for an act to amend the National Agricultural Development Fund and others at the National Assembly, Abuja.

From left: Representative of Speaker, House of Representatives/Deputy Chief Whip, Ibrahim Isiaka, Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Agricultural Production and Services, Bello Ka’oje and chairman of Committee on Agricultural Colleges and Institutions, Akinlade Abiodun, during a One-Day public hearing at the National Assembly in Abuja Monday…PHOTO: Anayo Opara.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2