October 14, 2025
Energy

NNPC Ltd. pledges consistent fuel supply, competitive pricing

by Editor0149

 

…Emphasizes strategic partnerships for downstream sector growth

 

Favour Ishember, Abuja

 

 

 

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.) has

reaffirmed it’s commitment to ensuring consistent fuel availability, competitive pricing, and uncompromising quality assurance across all its retail network nationwide.

 

In particular, Company

emphasized that forging strategic partnerships remains vital to unlocking value, achieving sustainability, and advancing commercialization within the nation’s downstream petroleum sector.

‎‎

Group CEO, Engr. Bashir Bayo Ojulari, disclosed this in an address during the 2025 Inaugural Annual Downstream Petroleum Week, organized by the House of Representatives Committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream), on Tuesday.

Describing Nigeria’s downstream landscape as one shaped by transition, opportunity, and strategic reform, Ojulari stressed the importance of collaboration as a yardstick to sustainable energy future.

In a press release issued by Andy Odeh Chief Corporate Communications Officer

NNPC Ltd., he noted that Africa’s energy demand is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, with Nigeria at the forefront.

 

This, he said, calls for coordinated efforts and collective responsibility to harness emerging opportunities and ensure inclusive, long-term sectoral growth.

‎‎

“The opportunity to create sustainable economy for today and the future is hinged on supply partnership, infrastructure co-investments, security partnerships, host community cooperation and operational alliance.

 

Everyone needs to get involved in the activities that will ultimately create a sustainably promising future for Nigeria,” he said.

 

Engr. Bashir Bayo Ojulari, praised the National Assembly and the House of Representatives Committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream) for organizing the inaugural Downstream Petroleum Week.

 

He reaffirmed NNPC Ltd.’s commitment to stakeholder engagement and collaborative growth in the petroleum downstream sector.

 

The event, themed “Celebrating Our Successes, Confronting Our Challenges, and Finding Solutions for the Petroleum Downstream Sector,” brought together industry players, legislators, and stakeholders to discuss sector reforms and opportunities.

