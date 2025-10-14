Leadway Assurance secures double honours at BAFI Awards

Leadway Assurance, Nigeria’s leading insurance provider, has once again reinforced its industry leadership, clinching two prestigious honours at the 2025 BusinessDay Banks and Other Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards Insurance, as the Insurance Company of the Year (for the second consecutive year) and Excellence in Claims Leadership & Digital Innovation.

These recognitions reaffirm Leadway Assurance’s position as Nigeria’s most trusted insurer, underpinned by fifty-five years of legacy of integrity, innovation, and customer focus. In 2024 alone, the company paid out ₦117 billion in claims—the highest in the industry—further strengthening its reputation as the nation’s most consistent and reliable insurer. Each payout reflects restored livelihoods and renewed confidence for families and businesses across the country.

Commenting on the milestone, Gboyega Lesi, Managing Director of Leadway Assurance, said: “These double honours are a worthy recognition of the dedication of our team and our commitment to serving customers better every day. The recognition motivates us to continue building systems and teams that ensure no one faces uncertainty alone. Each innovation and every claim fulfilled reaffirms our promise to provide protection. For Leadway Assurance, these accolades celebrate our sense of purpose, reliability, and the lasting strength of an indigenous brand built to endure.

“Winning the Insurance Company of the Year for the second consecutive year and adding Excellence in Claims Leadership and Digital Innovation awards reflects our consistent devotion to excellence, consistency, and innovation in delivering value. We thank the leadership of BusinessDay for celebrating our relentless pursuit of efficiency, transparency, and empathy in every customer interaction; from simplifying claims processes to leveraging technology for faster, smarter access to insurance policies, as we continue to redefine trust and innovation in the insurance industry.”

Leadway Assurance’s transformation of claims management has set a new benchmark in the insurance industry. Leveraging cutting-edge technology, the company has digitised its claims processes, enabling customers to file, track, and finalise claims seamlessly. This digital shift has significantly reduced turnaround times and elevated customer experience nationwide.

The BAFI Awards, regarded as the gold standard for financial excellence, celebrate institutions that embody innovation, strong governance, and customer-centricity.

Leadway Assurance is one of Nigeria’s foremost non-banking financial services groups, offering diversified solutions across insurance, pensions, health, and asset management. Founded in 1970, the company has built a legacy of trust and innovation, serving millions of individuals and businesses across Nigeria and West Africa.