Lagos to begin crackdown on illegal land reclamation tomorrow

IBRAHIM QUADRI

The Lagos State Government has announced plans to begin full enforcement actions against individuals and organisations involved in illegal land reclamation and waterfront encroachment across the State.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, on Monday.

According to the statement, the enforcement will commence on Wednesday, October 15, 2025, following the expiration of a seven-day ultimatum earlier issued.

Wahab noted that the grace period for compliance and cessation of all illegal reclamation activities expired 5 September 25, 2025, adding that the government would now proceed with the strict implementation of environmental laws.

“It has become imperative to notify the general public, particularly individuals, developers, and corporate bodies engaging in unauthorised land reclamation and waterfront encroachment, that the grace period of seven days for compliance and cessation of illegal reclamation activities has since expired,” the statement read.

The commissioner stated that, in line with the Lagos State Environmental Management and Protection Law 2017 and other extant regulations, the following measures would be implemented without further notice.

“Removal of all illegal reclamation structures and fillings without statutory Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) and Drainage Clearance Certificates.

“Seizure of all reclamation equipment and materials found on prohibited sites.

“Prosecution of offenders in accordance with environmental and urban development laws of the state,” Wahab noted.

Wahab emphasised that the measures were necessary to protect the environment, prevent flooding, and ensure public safety.

He also warned residents against patronising or purchasing land from illegal reclamation operators to avoid falling victim to government sanctions.

“Enough is enough,” Wahab declared, reaffirming the government’s resolve to restore order and safeguard the state’s coastal and waterfront areas.

