Lagos govt, NPA need synergy to realize Tinubu’s objectives, says Sanwo-Olu

by Peter Anayo0127

IBRAHIM QUADRI

 

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has called for synergy between the State Government and the Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA) to make ports in the State more efficient.

The Governor noted ports play a vital role in Lagos and Nigeria’s economy and therefore stressed the need to work together in realizing the aspirations and promises of President Bola Tinubu.

Governor Sanwo-Olu made the appeal during a courtesy visit by the Board of Directors of the Nigerian Ports Authority, led by its Chairman, Senator Adedayo Adeyeye, at the Lagos House, Marina, on Monday.

Sanwo-Olu, who said his administration has done a lot to address the issue of traffic congestion in Apapa, attributed 60 per cent of the accidents on Lagos roads to the carelessness of truck drivers loading goods from ports in the State.

He said: “We have significantly solved the Apapa gridlock problem. We have been part of the solution of the Apapa and Tin Can ports traffic congestion, knowing that it is in our collective interest to do so because they are national assets that generate revenue for the country.

“We understand the vital role our ports play in Lagos and Nigeria’s economy because ports are critical assets.

I believe we can do better if we work together. We are willing to support. It is in our interest to work with NPA to ensure that all of President Bola Tinubu’s aspirations and promises are realizable.
We are committed totally to supporting them.”

Speaking earlier, Senator Adeyeye commended Governor Sanwo-Olu’s administration for solving the Apapa traffic gridlock and for maintaining a good relationship with NPA, noting that the agency is ready to promote a good relationship with Lagos.

“We are happy with what is happening in Lagos because this is the best environment we have seen in terms of community and government relations with the Nigeria Ports Authority.

NPA enjoys a good relationship with its host community and the Lagos State Government, and this is the state with the least problems.”

In a related development, Governor Sanwo-Olu described small and medium businesses as the real drivers of the economy on Monday and therefore stressed the need to strengthen small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

He spoke during a courtesy visit by the Director-General and CEO of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), Mr Charles Odii, at Lagos House, Marina.

Speaking during the visit, Odili, who praised Governor Sanwo-Olu’s commitment to the promotion of SMEs in Lagos, called for continuous support from the state government for small and medium businesses.

 

