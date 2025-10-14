International Cancer Week: FCTA reaffirms commitment to cancer-Free future

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

FCT Minister of State, Dr Mariya Mahmoud, has outlined the FCTA’s ongoing commitment to supporting cancer prevention, citing sustained investments in awareness campaigns, early detection programmes, and public-private partnerships.

Mahmoud highlighted this at the opening ceremony of the 2025 International Cancer Week held at the Nigerian Army Conference Centre in Maitama, Abuja.

The Minister stressed the need for collaborative efforts in the battle against cancer,

which remains one of the country’s most significant public health challenges.

She noted that the theme, “Redefining the Future of Cancer Prevention, Access, and Equity for All”, underscores the urgent need to guarantee all Nigerians, regardless of background, timely and affordable access to prevention and treatment services.

The Minister emphasised that cancer continues to be a leading cause of illness and death globally, with Nigeria facing the impact directly.

Mahmoud reiterated the administration’s goal to strengthen the healthcare system, focusing on disease prevention and accessible, quality care for all FCT residents.

Addressing the need for broad-based action, the Minister said the fight against cancer extends beyond medical interventions, requiring empathy, education, innovation, and research investment.

She commended the role of International Cancer Week in fostering dialogue, encouraging partnerships, and mobilising collective action to alter the fate of families and communities affected by cancer.

Mahmoud applauded the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, the National Institute for Cancer Research and Treatment, the Nigeria Cancer Society, and all partners for their dedication.

The Minister reaffirmed the FCTA’s ongoing support for initiatives aimed at improving healthcare delivery, fostering partnerships, and building a future free of cancer.