Photo Gallery

Hon. Okey- Joe Foundation in collaboration with She Thrives initiative, organises by int’l day of Girl Child in Lagos

by Peter Anayo096

L-r… Representative of  ( Hon member representing Oshodi -isolo federal Constituency 11 in Lagos State, Hon Barr. Jesse Okey -Joe Onuakalusi ) his  Special Advisers on religions affairs  Bishop Remigius Agu; Zainah Mohammed; Chiamaka Nwankwo; Sinmiloluwa  Adelowokan all with their gift, Founder, She· thrives initiative Convener, Light Aniekwu; Constituency Manager, Engr Walter Ukaga, during the international day of the Girl Child, Organized by  Hon.Okey- Joe Foundation  (HOLF)  in Collaboration with  She Thrives initiative held in Lagos on II/I0/2025… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

L-r … Representative of  ( Hon member representing Oshodi -Isolo federal Constituency 11 in Lagos State, Hon Barr. Jesse Okey-Joe Onuakalusi ), his  Special Advisers on religious affairs, Bishop Remigius Agu, Elizabeth Emmanuel, Destiny Williams, Daniela Nwawolo, all with their gifts, Founder, She· Thrives initiative Convener, Light Aniekwu; Constituency Manager, Engr Walter Ukaga, during the International Day of the Girl Child, organised by  Hon. Okey-Joe Foundation  (HOLF)  in collaboration with  She Thrives initiative.

L-r …Representative of  ( Hon member representing Oshodi -Isolo federal Constituency 11 in Lagos State , Hon Barr.Jesse Okey -Joe Onuakalusi ), his  Special Advisers on religious affairs, Bishop Remigius, Mrs Gloria  Williams, Ifeoma Chikere; Founder, She· thrives initiative Convener, Light Aniekwu; Constituency Manager, Engr Walter Ukaga; Mrs Linda Austin.

Founder, She· thrives initiative Convener, Light Aniekwu, addressing the girls.

Cross Section of the girls during the International Day of the Girl Child, organised by  Hon. Okey-Joe Foundation  (HOLF)  in Collaboration with  She Thrives initiative held in Lagos on II/I0/2025 …PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

