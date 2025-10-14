Heirs Insurance Group unveils Travel Festival, makes call for inclusive travel ecosystem for Africans

Heirs Insurance Group (HIG), one of Nigeria’s fastest-growing insurance groups has announced the launch of the Heirs Insurance Travel Festival, scheduled to take place on November 29, 2025, in Lagos.

The one-day festival is a bold call for inclusive travel ecosystem for Africans, and will convene thousands of attendees, including travel ecosystem stakeholders embassy representatives, tourism content creators, and travel lovers, across the tourism value chain for a first-of-its-kind immersive celebration of global cross-border tourism and culture.

With the theme “Promoting Cultural Diversity and an Inclusive Travel Ecosystem,” the event will feature high-level diplomatic dialogues and fireside chats with renowned African travel creators, aimed at fostering strong relationships and promoting global tourism, to build a more connected world.

Guests can look forward to an unforgettable experience, featuring immersive games, live performances, thought-provoking panel sessions, cultural showcases, vibrant music, and a curated marketplace with diverse vendors across food, lifestyle, tourism, and entertainment, all designed to bring the world closer to home.

Speaking about the Heirs Insurance Travel Festival, Ifesinachi Okpagu, Chief Marketing Officer, Heirs Insurance Group, emphasized the uniqueness of the event and the role of insurance in facilitating such deep and meaningful convening.

She said: “Travel is about discovery, exposure, and connection. The world is more connected than ever, but with border restrictions, it is becoming increasingly difficult to explore possibilities and opportunities. Heirs Insurance Group is creating a platform to address these limitations, as insurance plays a key role in unlocking these opportunities safely. Through the Heirs Insurance Travel Festival, we are championing a physically borderless world and provoking meaningful conversations that promote responsible, inclusive travel for all.”

Registration is officially open for the Heirs Insurance Travel Festival. Interested participants can secure their free passes on the company’s website.

Heirs Insurance Group said that it is championing financial inclusion and leading the digital insurance play in Nigeria, demonstrating its mission to democratise access to insurance.