FG unveils report of subnational climate governance performance ranking to tackle challenges

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

As part of its efforts to tackle climate change challenges in the country, the federal government on Tuesday unveiled the report of subnational climate governance performance ranking.

The unveiling of the Second Edition of the report, the federal government said, “marked deliberate step forward in how we understand, compare, and accelerate climate action at the subnational level, a level where policy meets place, and where urgency meets local ownership”.

Minister of Environment, Balarabe Abbas Lawal who delivered an address at the launch of the report in Abuja Tuesday, said: “Climate change is a planetary challenge, but its solutions are implemented one city, one state, one region at a time. Subnational governments are closest to the people, closest to data, and to the practicalities of implementation”

He said the ranking unveiled is not merely a measure of performance; but a catalyst for learning, collaboration, and shared ambition.

According to him, it invites constructive competition that lifts the entire system rather than pitting communities against each other.

“This report serves as a critical objective of benchmarking and transparency by compiling consistent indicators across subnational jurisdictions to create a clear picture of where progress is strong and gaps persist.

“Policy learning and knowledge sharing among the states for innovations and practical insights as counterparts, resource mobilization and optimization through the availability of clear data, to align funding, technical assistance, and capacity-building for greater impacts, and lastly accountability to citizens, knowing how leaders are advancing climate resilience, emission reductions, and sustainable development in their various states”, he noted.

The minister further noted that: “Subnational Climate Governance integrates decarbonization pathways into local planning, investment in clean energy, and electrification of transport and industry, to strengthen infrastructure and community resilience to climate shocks.

“Just transition and inclusive growth to protect vulnerable communities, protect ecosystems, restore landscapes, transparent budgeting, innovative financing mechanisms, and effective multi-stakeholder collaboration to build robust data systems, open dashboards, and independent verification are all pillars of sustainable climate governance at both the national and subnational levels”.

He said the Ministry will tailor capacity-building programs to address specific gaps in data collection, climate budgeting, and project implementation, recognize leadership and reward effective strategies to encourage replicable models across jurisdictions as the SCGPR Initiative, amplify participatory processes, ensuring communities have a voice in planning and evaluation.

The minister said institutional capacity, Finance and investment readiness, technology and data ecosystems, and policy coherence are the enablers of good climate governance.

“To the subnational leaders (Honourable Commissioners for Environment and States’ Climate Change Directors and Desk Officers) that work daily to protect communities and ecosystems, your work is the backbone of our national climate resilience, to the coordinating and review panel team who design and validate the indicators that make this ranking credible, your rigor sustains our progress, to our donor partners and development agencies, your collaboration and support expands possibilities and scales impacts, and to the people who hold us to higher standards, your voices remind us why this work is essential”, he stated

The minister urged every subnational government represented at the event to view the report as a map, not a verdict, a map to show routes to higher performance, share lessons from the road, and help them navigate towards a resilient, low-carbon future.

He further enjoined them to commit to a spirit of constructive competition, rigorous honesty about the challenges, and unwavering dedication to the common good.

“Let this launch be the starting line for ambitious, actionable, and inclusive climate governance that delivers tangible benefits for our people and planet”, he said.