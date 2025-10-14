Excitement in Enugu as Peter Mbah formally defects to APC

.Says PDP ignored voice of his people

.You’re now APC leader in Enugu, Shettima tells Gov

.His coming ‘ll further improve state’s fortunes –Party spokesman

.As three Kaduna Reps dump PDP for APC

Cosmas Chukwu, Enugu, Cyril Mbah and Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

It was excitement galore in Enugu on Tuesday as the State Governor, Dr. Peter Mbah, formally dumped the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to join the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

Justifying his defection Mbah said the PDP did not recognise the voice of his people.

The governor, in a broadcast to the Enugu people Tuesday morning, ahead of the official ceremony announced that he had quit the PDP.

Mbah left PDP alongside his immediate predecessor, Chief Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi as well as the state and federal lawmakers, among others.

Former Gov. Sullivan Chime was among leaders of the APC in the state present at the event.

The governor, who thanked the PDP for standing by him throughout his election period, said there always came a time when everyone must make a bold choice.

“Today, we have made the decision to leave the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and join the All Progressives Congress.

“To the Peoples Democratic Party, which provided the platform on which we campaigned and won, I extend deep gratitude.

“For nearly three decades, the PDP and the people of Enugu State walked side by side, united by shared purpose.

“Yet, leadership sometimes demands difficult- even painful decisions in the service of higher principles and goals. And there always comes a time when everyone must make a bold choice to determine their destiny,” he said.

Mbah said it was not a sole decision but that of the National and State Assembly members, State Executive Council members, over 80 per cent of party executives, appointees, among others.

He said for decades the South-East stood behind the PDP, but that in spite of those supports, “our voices were too often disregarded.”

Mbah said his joining the APC was to seek an alternative where the people’s interest would be represented and respected.

He said he was envisioning a visionary partnership which he saw in President Bola Tinubu, stressing that “we share a vision that transformation must be disruptive”.

Vice President Hashim Shettima, President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio and the APC National Working Committee led by its Chairman, Prof Nentawe Yilwatda later stormed the coal city to receive the decampees.

Welcoming the governor into APC, Vice President Kashim Shettima said Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State has become leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu state following his defection to the ruling party.

Speaking during the official welcoming of Mbah into the APC at Okpara Square, Enugu, he said: “As for the APC Convention and Constitution, the Governor is the leader of the party in the state.

“Your Excellency, you are now the leader of the APC family in Enugu State. I am the Vice-President, but the leader of the APC in Borno is Gov. Babagana Zulum.

”The President of the Senate is the number three citizen but the leader of the party in Akwa Ibom is Gov. Umo Eno.

“The Speaker of the House of Representatives is the number four citizen but the leader of the party in Kaduna State is the governor of Kaduna state.”

Shettima described Igbos as the ‘Nigerian Jews’, geographically mobile, economically enterprising, and educationally ambitious.

He regretted that for the past 12 years, Ndigbo, one of the most vibrant ethnic groups in Africa, had been in the margin of Nigeria’s politics.

“But with the coming of Mbah, with the continuous energy being exhibited by Gov. Hope Uzodinma and Gov. Francis Nwifuru, I believe the Ndigbo have come to the mainstream of Nigeria.

“I want to assure you that President Bola Tinubu, our leader, is a man for all citizens and all people.

“A man whose word is his bond, and his sense of inclusion, his real capacity to listen, and his belief in merit over sentiment has made the APC the most formidable political party in Africa,” he said.

According to him, Mbah had always been one of them, stressing, “You are a progressive, I am convinced that you had a broom hidden in your umbrella all these years waiting for the right moment to bring it out.

“We are one family tied to a common destiny. I want to assure all of you that you are very much welcome to the APC and we are one big family.

“Rest assured that you will be treated justly and fairly and all the developmental initiatives that have been planned for will certainly reach the South-East”.

He commended APC Governors and party leaders in South-East region.

Meanwhile, various critical segments of the state as well as Ohanaeze Ndigbo have thrown their weight behind Mbah’s decision to move into the APC

Also, a former Chairman of the party in the state, Hon. Augustine Nnamani said that PDP has itself to blame for precipitating the mass exodus from the party in Enugu State.

Meanwhile, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Enugu State Chapter, has applauded Mbah, “for taking the bold step of joining the ruling APC,” adding that “this decision is both thoughtful and timely, considering the compelling need to attract more federal government projects to Enugu State.”

In a statement signed by Ohanaeze’s Vice President General representing Enugu State, Prof. Fred Eze and the National Treasurer, Dr. Peter Aneke, the apex Igbo socio-cultural body, reiterated its commitment for the zoning arrangement in the state.

“We remain committed to upholding the long-standing zoning tradition for the office of the Governor, in the spirit of equity, fairness, and justice in Enugu State,” the statement read.

Also, the Chairman, Enugu State Traditional Rulers Council, Igwe Samuel Asadu, said Mbah had earned national acclaim and the trust of the people by his “trailblazing performance and grassroots-oriented development in the last 26 months“, hence their support for him “is blind to party.”

“Therefore, the traditional rulers and people of Enugu State have absolute trust in his judgement. We wish him the best as he chats this new political course because it is rooted in the good of Enugu State. it is all about the people,” he stated.

Chairman of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Enugu State chapter, Hon. Okechukwu Edeh, expressed the readiness of the people to move in the direction of the governor.

“As we have said earlier, Governor Peter Mbah is the political party Enugu State knows today. Besides, we believe that this is a wise decision, more so, when it was stated earlier that we would chart a new political course when our voices no longer counted in the other political party,” he stated.

Reacting, former state Chairman of the party, Hon. Nnamani said he was not surprised by the mass exodus from the party, saying that the party “mistreated and betrayed the people of the South East” and Governor Mbah by its failure to recognise Udeh-Okoye as the National Secretary in line with established tradition in the party.

“The PDP chose a few people in Abuja over and above the South East. And Mbah has exited as spelt out in their region’s communique in May to leave the party if its choice was not respected,” he added.

He regretted that the crisis in the PDP and injustice to the region had cost the party one of the best performing governors presently in Nigeria and reduced the PDP from controlling the five South East states to losing everything.

Similarly, elated by the latest conquest, the leadership of the APC has praised the courage and foresight displayed by Dr. Peter Mbah, members of his cabinet, leaders and stakeholders of the Enugu PDP, who joined the ruling party on Tuesday.

While warmly welcoming the decampees, the party described the action as a “deft political move which will consolidate and accelerate the process of development and good governance in Enugu State.”

In a statement issued in Abuja on by Barr Felix Morka, National Publicity Secretary, the APC congratulated Governor Mbah and his team for their courageous decision to become “members of Nigeria’s pre-eminent and progressive party.”

Continuing, the statement said, “We are confident that this move will bolster Governor Mbah’s leadership and impressive record of achievements for which he has been recognised with several local and international awards, including the 2025 Presidential GovTech Awards for innovation and technology-driven public service delivery.

“The governor’s decision to join the APC and align with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda is a smart repositioning of Enugu state as a strategic partner, participant and beneficiary of the massive economic transformation currently underway in our nation, and will inure to the good and prosperity of the people of the state, and the entire South-eastern Nigeria.

“Our great party assures His Excellency and other teeming new members of its fullest support, accommodation and seamless integration into the APC family,” the statement added.

Also yesterday, three members of the House of Representatives from Kaduna State defected from the PDP on which platform they were elected into the House to the ruling APC.

‎The decampee lawmakers are Hon. Abdulkareem Ahmed representing Kaduna South Federal Constituency, Hon.Sadiq Ango Abdullahi, representing Sabon Gari Federal Constituency and Hon.Aliyu Mustapha Abdullahi representing Ikara Kubau Federal Constituency of Kaduna State.

‎

The defected House members cited the crisis and division in the PDP among the reasons for their defection.

‎

‎The Executive Governor of Kaduna State Sen.Uba Sani and other members of the State Executive Council were at the green chamber of the House to witness the defection of the three lawmakers.

‎

‎