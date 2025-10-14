Every vote will count-INEC Acting National Chairman declares war on electoral fraud

* As IPAC urges INEC to Scrap State Electoral Commissions,

IGNATIUS OKOROCHA, Abuja

Ahead of the Anambra governorship election on November 8, 2025, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and leaders of registered political parties held a high-level consultative meeting on Tuesday , one that may set the tone for a new era of electoral accountability and democratic renewal.

The session, held at the INEC Headquarters, marked the first official engagement of Mrs. May Agbamuche-Mbu, the Acting Chairman of INEC, since assuming the leadership of the Commission following the exit of Professor Mahmood Yakubu on October 7, 2025.

In her maiden address, Mrs. Agbamuche-Mbu struck a tone of calm confidence, pledging to sustain the reforms of her predecessor while steering INEC toward greater transparency, inclusivity, and institutional strength.

“We are committed to deepening democracy through inclusive, transparent and credible electoral processes,” she declared.

“The Commission has worked assiduously to ensure a successful Anambra Governorship Election on November 8, 2025, and all other polls thereafter.”

She revealed that INEC had completed 10 out of 13 critical pre-election activities for the Anambra governorship race, including delivery of non-sensitive materials, voter education, and coordination with security agencies at all levels.

The only outstanding tasks, she said, were the publication of the Notice of Poll (October 25), end of campaigns (November 6), and election day itself (November 8).

“INEC will strictly adhere to its timetable and ensure that every activity proceeds as scheduled,” she assured. “We call on political parties to observe the rules, especially regarding the last day of campaigns.”

The Acting Chairman also disclosed that the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise, which resumed nationwide in August, has recorded impressive participation, a signal that “Nigerians still believe in democracy and in their power to choose their leaders.”

She announced that 14 new political associations have met the requirements to advance to the final registration stage, out of the 171 applications received.

Agbamuche-Mbu reaffirmed the Commission’s readiness for other upcoming polls, including the FCT Area Council elections (February 21, 2026), Ekiti governorship election (June 20, 2026), and Osun governorship election (August 8, 2026), describing them as vital “stepping stones to a stronger 2027 general election.”

“We will not fail Nigerians. We will consolidate the legacy of innovation, integrity, and institutional growth left behind by Professor Mahmood Yakubu,” she said firmly.

In his response, Dr. Yusuf Mamman Dantalle, National Chairman of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), congratulated Agbamuche-Mbu on her appointment but warned that “citizens’ expectations are very high, and the Commission must justify the confidence reposed in it.”

After 26 years of uninterrupted democracy, Nigeria must get it right,” Dantalle charged. “Our people deserve the real dividends of constitutional rule not promises that vanish after every election.”

IPAC, he revealed, has made far-reaching reform proposals to the National Assembly Committees on Constitutional and Electoral Review, including:

Abolition of State Independent Electoral Commissions (SIECs) and transfer of local government election responsibilities to INEC;

Reservation of special seats for women, youth, and persons with disabilities;

Restoration of public funding for political parties to ensure a level playing field;

Creation of an Electoral Offences Commission to prosecute election violators; and

Removal of the President’s power to appoint INEC Chairman and Commissioners to guarantee institutional independence.

“The time for half-measures is over,” Dantalle said. “If we want credible elections, INEC must be free from political influence. The National Assembly must act fast time is of the essence.”

He emphasized that the November 8 Anambra Governorship Election would serve as the litmus test of INEC’s capacity under new leadership.

“That election will set the tone for Ekiti, Osun, FCT, and the all-important 2027 general elections. INEC must get it right,” he warned.

Both INEC and IPAC agreed that credible, transparent, and technology-driven elections are essential to restoring citizens’ trust and curbing voter apathy, which worsened after the 2023 general polls.

The meeting also reviewed the progress of ongoing constitutional and electoral reforms, with stakeholders reaffirming their commitment to a credible 2027 election cycle anchored on early voting, e-transmission of results, gender inclusivity, and institutional independence.

“We are all in it together to build a better, greater, and just democratic society,” Dantalle concluded.

With less than a month to the Anambra governorship election, all eyes are on INEC’s new leadership to deliver a process that could redefine the trajectory of Nigeria’s democracy.

“We are ready, we are resolute, and we are accountable. Nigerians will see that every vote will count and every vote will be counted.”

