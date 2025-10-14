24.2 C
Lagos
October 15, 2025
Trending now

Lagos govt, NPA need synergy to realize Tinubu’s objectives, says Sanwo-Olu

International Cancer Week: FCTA reaffirms commitment to cancer-Free future

Electricity Consumers Commend Aba Power as Geometric Power Marks Another 45 Days…

Nigeria secures fresh Gas Investment with Shell’s $2bn  offshore gas project

2027 elections: ADC, other stakeholders caution against

Excitement in Enugu as Peter Mbah formally defects to APC

Afegbua returns to information ministry as Okpebholo assigns portfolios to 27 commissioners

FG, GenCos Reach Agreement On Payment Of  N4trn Debt

NNPC Ltd. pledges consistent fuel supply, competitive pricing

FG unveils report of subnational climate governance performance ranking to tackle challenges

Champion Newspapers LTD
Energy

Electricity Consumers Commend Aba Power as Geometric Power Marks Another 45 Days of Uninterrupted Supply

by Editor0107

 

 

Electricity consumers in the Southeast geopolitical zone have lauded Aba Power Electricity Ltd for supplying people and businesses in the Aba Ring-fenced Area of Abia State uninterrupted power in the last 45 days.

 

Aba Power provides electricity to nine of the 17 local government areas (LGAs) in Abia State known as the Aba Ring-fence.

 

“As Geometric Power Ltd, the owner and operator of the 188-megawatt thermal plant in the Osisioma Industrial Layout of Aba, marks yet another 45 days of uninterrupted electricity”, declared the Southeast zone of the Electricity Consumers Association of Nigeria (ECAN) in a statement in Awka, Anambra State, today, “we commend Aba Power for delivering the entire electricity generated by the plant to our people and industries faithfully”.

 

The statement signed by Engr Joe Ubani, the ECAN chairman in the Southeast, and Comrade Chris Okpara, the secretary, attributed the steady supply in almost two months to uninterrupted natural gas supply to the plant.

 

“Our investigation shows that gas supply has been steady”, said the statement.

 

“This shows that Heirs Energies, an indigenous oil and gas firm working with the Nigeerian National Petroleum Company Ltd (NNPCL) which took over the ownership and operations of Oil Mining Lease (OML) 17 from The Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC), has been grappling with operational challenges to the admiration of all”.

 

Heirs Energies supplies natural gas to the 188MW Geometric Power Plant from its gas facilities in Owaza in Ukwa West Local Government Area of Abia State through a 27-kilometre gas pipeline built by the Geometric Power group at $50m.

 

ECAN explained that the gas facilities recorded technical depreciation before Heirs Energies and the NNPCL acquired them because the SPDC stopped investments in them following a protracted case in court between Shell and the Federal Government when the immediate past federal administration declined to renew SPDC’s lease.

 

“We are delighted that Heirs Energies, alongside NNPCL, is building up capabilities, indicating what Nigerian corporate entities, entrepreneurs and professionals can do if given the opportunity”, ECAN added.

 

The association of electricity consumers stated that the steady gas supply from Heirs Energies in recent weeks which has resulted in constant power supply to the Aba Ring-fence by Aba Power led Governor Alex Otti of Abia to declare that “in Aba we have gone beyond this problem” when he was speaking at the graduation ceremonies of the Abuja School of Social and Political Thought and public power to the venue suddenly went off almost two weeks ago.

 

“Our advice to the Nigerian authorities”, continued ECAN, “is to take a look at what the Geometric Power Group has been doing and borrow a leaf from it, so that the rest of the country can enjoy uninterrupted, quality, and affordable electricity.

 

“It is heartwarming that the Minister of power, Chief Adebaya Adelabu, is already going in this direction, and we urge all Nigerians to support him”.

Related posts

Afreximbank , MDGIF sign strategic MoU to accelerate devt. of gas infrastructure in Nigeria

Editor

NNPC Ltd Launches Free Cancer Screening Campaign, Targets 3,000 Nigerians

Editor

Again, Dangote Refinery Slashes Fuel Price, Ex-depot Price Now N820 Per liter

Editor
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO