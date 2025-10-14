Demolished Lekki Expressway Property belongs to Skyewise Group, not Ola of Lagos — Mgt

A Nigerian conglomerate delivering top-notch services in auto sales and servicing, Skyewise Group has decried the pulling down of its office in Lagos, describing the development as sad.

The CEO of Skyewise Group, Dr. Elvis L. Abuyere in a statement attributed the development which occurred at the weekend to ongoing efforts by the state government to create access routes for new waterway development.

“This unfortunate incident affected several car lots along the Lekki Expressway, starting from Phase 1, where the Skyewise Group office was located”, he stated.

While expressing a “deep sadness” over the demolition, Skyewise Group says it remains optimistic and committed getting over the challenges, stating that plans are already underway to establish a new and improved Skyewise Group facility.

Dr. Abuyere stated that the demolished structure was fully owned by Skyewise Group. According to him, a section of the premises was leased to Ola of Lagos for his car hire services and for the display of luxury cars used in content creation.

“All necessary building approvals, operational permits, dealership licenses, and environmental levies for the property were duly obtained from the Lagos State Government”, he said.

The company said copies of all relevant permits and licenses will be released shortly.

While thanking stakeholders for their support at these difficult times, Skyewise Group expressed optimism that it will emerge stronger and better in no distant future.

