Cornerstone Insurance shines at BAFI Awards, wins Best in Shareholder Returns

Cornerstone Insurance Plc, one of Nigeria’s foremost and most trusted insurance companies, has been adjudged the Best Insurance Company – Shareholder Returns at the 2025 Business Day Banks and Other Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards, held on Saturday, October 11, 2025, at the Lagos Continental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The prestigious award recognises Cornerstone Insurance for its consistent performance, sound corporate governance, and value creation for shareholders through sustainable business practices and financial prudence.

Receiving the award, the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Stephen Alangbo, expressed gratitude to the company’s shareholders, clients, and employees for their unwavering trust and commitment, which have fuelled the company’s success and resilience over the years.

“This award is a reflection of the faith our shareholders have placed in us, the loyalty of our clients, and the dedication of our employees,” said Stephen Alangbo, GMD/CEO of Cornerstone Insurance Plc. “We remain committed to delivering exceptional value to all stakeholders. As we continue to build on our strong foundation, this recognition inspires us to keep raising the bar in the Nigerian insurance industry.”

The BAFI Awards, organised annually by Business Day, celebrates excellence in the financial services sector, acknowledging institutions that demonstrate outstanding performance, transparency, and leadership.

This latest recognition reinforces Cornerstone Insurance’s position as one of Nigeria’s leading insurers, known for its customer-centric approach, innovation in product offerings, and consistent record of profitability and shareholder returns.

Cornerstone Insurance is licensed and re-certified by the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) to provide both general and life insurance services. As the first insurance company in Nigeria to offer customers an online platform for insurance transactions, its services are driven by cutting-edge technology, making them easily accessible via the internet and mobile platforms.