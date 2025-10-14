Christian Association of Nigeria mourns Rev Uma Ukpai, describe him as committed leader

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has expressed sadness over the passing of Rev Uma Ukpai, a renowned evangelist, teacher, and servant of God, who died on October 6 at the age of 80.

The CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, in Abuja on Monday extended his condolences to the family and the Christian community, praying for God’s comfort and strength during this difficult time.

“Ukpai’s evangelistic ministry spanned over six decades, inspiring generations of believers with his message of faith, healing, and hope in Christ Jesus.

“He devoted his life to preaching the gospel, nurturing faith, and advancing the cause of Jesus Christ across denominations and regions.

“May the legacy of his faith and service continue to inspire the Church and the nation and may his soul rest in perfect peace,” he said.

