24.1 C
Lagos
October 14, 2025
Trending now

NUPRC Reports N373bn Host Community Development Trust Fund, 536 Projects Ongoing

Army arrests notorious gunrunner, recover cache of arms in Rivers

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, October 14, 2025

We are ready to work with whoever emerges party’s candidate – APC…

Israeli hostages, Palestinian detainees freed as Trump hails ‘historic dawn’ in Middle…

Lagos to begin crackdown on illegal land reclamation tomorrow

Rivers: Fubara reassures on completion of N195bn PH Ring Road project

Oluremi Tinubu flags-off Renewed Hope Health initiative in Rivers

Christian Association of Nigeria mourns Rev Uma Ukpai, describe him as committed…

UBA Foundation awards over ₦22.5m in scholarships to winners of National Essay…

Champion Newspapers LTD
Worship

Christian Association of Nigeria mourns Rev Uma Ukpai, describe him as committed leader

by Peter Anayo0102

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has expressed sadness over the passing of Rev Uma Ukpai, a renowned evangelist, teacher, and servant of God, who died on October 6 at the age of 80.

The CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, in Abuja on Monday extended his condolences to the family and the Christian community, praying for God’s comfort and strength during this difficult time.

“Ukpai’s evangelistic ministry spanned over six decades, inspiring generations of believers with his message of faith, healing, and hope in Christ Jesus.

“He devoted his life to preaching the gospel, nurturing faith, and advancing the cause of Jesus Christ across denominations and regions.

“May the legacy of his faith and service continue to inspire the Church and the nation and may his soul rest in perfect peace,” he said.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

*Oduduwa Integrity Association reaffirms Lagos as indigenous Yoruba Land, calls for Nat’l Focus on economic rebuilding*

Peter Anayo

Taraba: Catholic Church calls for inclusion of Peace Education in school curriculum

Peter Anayo

Inaugural mass: Tinubu, world leaders in attendance as Pope Leo XIV preaches love, urges end of division

Editor
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO