Axxela Achieves Great Place to Work Certification, Reinforcing Its People-First Culture

Axxela Limited, a leading gas and power portfolio company in sub-Saharan Africa, has been officially certified as a Great Place to Work by the globally recognised authority on workplace culture, Great Place to Work Institute.

The certification, which follows a comprehensive assessment of Axxela’s workplace culture, employee experience, and organisational values, affirms the company’s dedication to fostering an inclusive, empowering, and high-performing environment for its people.

At an official presentation ceremony held at the company’s headquarters in Lagos, the Great Place to Work Institute presented the certification to Axxela’s Executive Management Team, led by Timothy Ononiwu, Group Chief Executive Officer. The event served as both a recognition and a celebration of Axxela’s people-first culture that encourages collaboration, trust and shared growth.

Speaking at the presentation, Timothy Ononiwu, Group Chief Executive Officer, Axxela Limited, stated. ‘I want to commend the Great Place to Work Institute for this recognition. I am equally grateful for the acknowledgement of the work that has gone into building Axxela into what it is today. This certification echoes our collective commitment to fostering a workplace defined by trust, mutual respect, and growth. It has been a 25-year journey built on teamwork, dedication, and resilience, and we look forward to more meaningful collaboration ahead.

Our people are dedicated, hardworking, and smart. We continue to support them by fostering an inclusive, respectful, and high-performance culture, one that empowers every employee to thrive, grow, and feel truly valued”.

Also commenting, Otamere Elegon, Country Manager, Great Place to Work Institute, Nigeria, said: “Trust is foundational in our families, communities, and even more so within organisations like Axxela, where people come from different backgrounds, life stages, and experiences. When trust is strong, collaboration flows naturally, ideas thrive, and business benefits directly.

Beyond today’s recognition, our hope is to help organisations like Axxela to deepen engagement by listening to employees, implementing meaningful interventions, and continuously improving employee experience. Data shows that where trust grows, performance follows and that directly strengthens the bottom line. For us, this is a journey, and we are proud to walk it alongside Axxela”.

The certification further reinforces Axxela’s reputation as an employer of choice within the energy sector, reflecting the company’s sustained focus on employee wellbeing, talent development and retention, and a shared vision for sustainable energy growth across the continent.

Axxela Limited, a company co-owned by Helios Investment Partners and Sojitz Corporation, is the pioneer private sector developer of natural gas solutions in Nigeria, with proven expertise in captive power generation. Axxela is a designated natural gas shipper on the West African Gas Pipeline (WAGP) and a member of the West African Power Pool (WAPP), delivering natural gas to about 200 industrial and commercial customers via a vast natural gas infrastructure network. With over 400km of natural gas pipeline infrastructure built, Axxela provides unique energy solutions primarily through its subsidiaries: Gaslink Nigeria Limited, Gas Network Services Limited, Central Horizon Gas Company Limited, Transit Gas Nigeria Limited, and other Strategic Business Units.