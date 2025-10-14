ASUU Strike: Reps move to avert total lockdown of Ivory Towers in Nigeria

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The House of Representatives has mandated its Committee on University Education and Labour, Employment and Productivity to call on the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities ASUU to facilitate mutually acceptable lasting resolution to the contentious issues in the ongoing strike embarked upon by the union.

The green chamber further called on the federal government to facilitate the establishment of permanent consultative committee for constant and constructive engagement with the university based unions with a view to avoiding future strike even as it mandated its Legislative Compliance Committee to ensure compliance.

These resolutions were sequel to the adoption of a motion under matters of urgent public importance Hon. Sesi Oluwaseun Whingan (Lagos,APC) on the matter on the floor of the House at plenary.

Debating the motion, Whingam noted with concern the declaration of a two-week warning strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) over unresolved issues relating to the implementation of prior agreements with the Federal Government, particularly on revitalization funding, earned academic allowances, salary structure, and university autonomy.

He further noted that although ASUU has described the strike as a warning, such industrial actions have historically escalated into prolonged shutdowns that disrupt academic calendars, derail research, and deepen the frustration of students, parents, and lecturers alike.

He said: “Aware that the Nigerian university system remains central to national development, innovation, and human-capital growth, and that any disruption in its operations weakens the country’s economic competitiveness, scientific advancement, and youth productivity.

“Further aware that education is constitutionally recognized under Section 18 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) as a fundamental driver of social and technological progress, and that both the Federal Government and university unions share a collective duty to safeguard its continuity and quality”.

The lawmaker argued that repeated strikes in the tertiary sector have led to student dropouts, brain drain, and loss of public confidence, thereby threatening national stability and the realization of Nigeria’s long-term development goals.

He said that he is convinced that the lingering impasse between ASUU and the Federal Government requires renewed dialogue anchored on mutual respect, transparency, and good faith, with the Legislature serving as a neutral facilitator in the interest of students and the nation.

Consequently,the House presided over by the Deputy Speaker Hon.Benjamin Kalu resolved to mandate the Committees on University Education and Labour, Employment and Productivity to immediately intervene between the Federal Government and ASUU and facilitate a mutually acceptable, lasting resolution to the ongoing dispute.

The House urge both parties to exercise restraint, embrace dialogue, and prioritize the interests of students and national development above all other considerations.

The national parliament called on the Federal Government to establish a permanent joint consultative platform with recognized university unions for continuous engagement to prevent future strikes.

Lastly, the presiding officer mandated the Committee on Legislative Compliance to monitor and report progress of the mediation efforts to the House within one week.

