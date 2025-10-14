Army arrests notorious gunrunner, recover cache of arms in Rivers

Suspected gunrunner, Peter Onyeali Chibueze, and the recovered guns in Port Harcourt yesterday.

EMMANUEL NLEWEDUM, Port Harcourt

The 6 Division, Nigerian Army says it’s troops have busted an illegal arms dealing syndicate in the Niger Delta region, arresting a notorious gunrunner with cache of deadly weapons in Rivers State.

The Acting Director, 6 Division Army Public Relations, Lt. Col. Danjuma Jonah Danjuma disclosed this to newsmen on Monday evening while parading the suspect at Division headquarters in Port Harcourt.

Danjuma who gave the suspect’s name as Peter Onyeali Chibueze, a native of Mbaitoli Local Government Area of Imo State, said he was apprehended while attempting to retrieve the concealed firearms hidden in a sack containing clothing materials.

According to him, the 36 year-old suspect, a known illegal arms dealer, said to be involved in arms-trafficking deals, that has been on the watch list of security agencies, was arrested in a sting operation, conducted by the troops on 19 September 2025, within Port Harcourt and environs to curb the proliferation of Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALW) into the Joint Operation Area.

He added that the operation which followed credible intelligence led to the recovery of 15 Italian-made pump actions which were intended for sale to criminal elements operating within the Niger Delta region.

He said “the 6 Division, Nigerian Army have been conducting series of kinetic and non-kinetic operations with significant successes recorded. You have been obliged with periodic update on operational strides achieved, particularly on the ongoing anti-crude oil theft and pipeline vandalism operations, as well as several other operational successes recorded.

“Recalled that sometime in September 2025, troops of 6 Division busted a notorious gun-running syndicate.

This operation led to the recovery of two English pistols, four locally fabricated pistols and a double-barreled gun.

“Additionally, it was established that the arrested gunrunners were noted to be engaged in arms courier deals, using the Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Rivers and Bayelsa States corridor.

“Consolidating on the successes achieved, today we are here basically to parade a notorious gunrunner, whose arrest marks a significant shift in the ongoing operations in the Niger Delta State.

“Again, troops of the Division, conducted an intelligence-led operation, which resulted in the arrest of the notorious gunrunner and the recovery of cache of arms.”

Danjuma added that, “The operations led to the arrest of the notorious gunrunner and the recovery of Fifteen (15) automatic pump-action rifles, carefully concealed in a consignment to evade detection by security agencies.

Thankfully, it was uncovered by the vigilant troops of the Division through credible intelligence.”

While noting that efforts are ongoing to apprehend other members of the syndicate, Danjuma said the successful operation underscores the Division’s unwavering commitment to curbing the proliferation SALW, and dismantling criminal networks that in the Niger Delta, in addition to its operational responsibility of safeguarding critical national infrastructure in the region.

He further reaffirmed the commitment of the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 6 Division, Nigerian Army and Land Component Commander, Joint Task Force, South South, Operation DELTA SAFE, Major General Emmanuel Eric Emekah to ensuring safety and security in the Niger Delta Region, particularly in ensuring that socio-economic activities thrives.

He also advised criminal elements in the region to turn a new leaf and engage in legitimate businesses, warning that “in the days ahead, the rhythm of the operation will increase, and identified flashpoints would be combed accordingly.”

H,e however, used the medium to call on members of the public to continue to support the Division’s operation with provision of actionable, credible intelligence on the activities of criminal elements in their domain.

