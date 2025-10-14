ARISE! O! COMPATRIOTS!

WHAT NEXT? WHO QUALIFIES FOR THE WORLD CUP? SOUTH AFRICA, BENIN REPUBLIC OR NIGERIA? A PUNDIT’S PERSPECTIVE.

By Dr. David Olalekan Olanrewaju

The Super Eagles of Nigeria on Friday, October 10, 2025., got a Lifeline in their quest to be among the Countries whose flags will be hoisted at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America. The FIFA World Cup is the ultimate Competition for any football player, anywhere in the world, to represent their Countries. It is the best, most-organised and the ultimate National Team Soccer Competition in the whole wide world! Suffice it to say here that it is the ultimate global soccer competition. No football player in the world can have a consummate career without at least a single participation in this world soccer spectacle! No matter how great and fantastic a football player might be at Club Level., his career is not complete until he plays at the FIFA World Cup. That’s why players who couldn’t make it to the FIFA World Cup always rue it all their lives! George Weah of Liberia, for example , is one of them! The biggest vacuum in his illustrous Soccer Career from 1985-2004 is a FIFA World Cup participation miss! He rues it all his Life! George Weah won almost everything on the Soccer pitch, but couldn’t make it to the World Cup! In one single year(1995)., he won five prestigious international individual soccer awards! No footballer, either living or dead, has been able to equal this record! No one! And the record may last forever! Let’s look at that unassailable record set by the great Liberian Soccer Legend, George Weah. In 1995., George Weah won the Liberian, Italian, African, European and World Footballer-of-the-year awards and was crowned the King of World Soccer that year! No Footballer on earth would be able to win all these five Soccer Individual Awards in one year! Not even the great Lionel Messi or the irrepressible Christiano Ronaldo. Why? Because, the rules have been charged ! Before, a non-European player can win the European Player-of-the-year., which gave George Weah, an African player to win it then. But now., the rules have been changed! A non-European player can no more win it! So, no player can win both European and World Player-of-the-year awards again!

But, despite all these great achievements and accomplishments, the great George Opong Weah could not play at the FIFA World Cup, the ultimate global soccer competition! His closest effort at playing at the World Cup was in 2002 Korea/Japan. Liberia was Leading the Group with 5 points with only 3 matches remaining until a rejuvenated and recharged Super Eagles, thwarted that hope and ambition by winning all her own remaining 3 matches while Liberia couldn’t win again., and the Super Eagles qualified for the World Cup ahead of Liberia. It was a very painful experience for Liberia. That’s their closest shot at playing at the FIFA World Cup.

The World Cup is not a Child’s play at all. It’s the ultimate Soccer Showpiece on earth! That’s how important and consequential the FIFA World Cup is. Even after becoming his Country’s President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Liberia., George Opong Weah was quoted severally as saying that his biggest regret in Life was not playing at the FIFA World Cup, the ultimate Soccer showpiece for all Footballers in the world! That’s how important the Competition is.

Let’s now come back home and talk about the fortunes or misfortunes of the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the on-going FIFA World Cup Africa Qualifying Series. On Friday, October 10, 2025., the Super Eagles of Nigeria beat the Crocodiles of Lesotho by two goals to one. This gave the Super Eagles of Nigeria a Lifeline and a staggered hope to still make it to the FIFA World Cup next year in North America. Then, a look at the other matches in the group reveal that South Africa could only manage a goaless draw against out-of-contention Zimbabwe in South Africa, while Benin Republic went to Rwanda and secured a shocking and surprise 1-0 win to top the group with a total of 17 points. South Africa is in second place with a total of 15 points, while Nigeria is in third place with a total of 14 points!*

But , to be be frank and honest with you my readers., as it stands currently right now., in Group C, of the FIFA World Cup Africa Qualifying Series., South Africa still have the brightest chance to qualify in our group. All South Africa need to do right now is to win her last match by any margin and pray that Nigeria beat Benin Republic by any margin! And pronto! She’ll roll into the World Cup! And to make it easy for her., she’s playing her last match at home in South Africa! This is so because Nigeria might beat or at worst, draw Benin Republic in our last match in Uyo on Tuesday, October 14, 2025. It is not sure or guaranteed if Benin Republic will come to Uyo and beat the Super Eagles of Nigeria. That would be very difficult! But, like the pundits always say:’In football., anything can happen!!!’ But, these set of Super Eagles are not reliable at all, so, you cannot rule out any negative shocker from them! They nearly ‘killed’ thousands of Nigerian Soccer Fans during their last match on Friday, October 10, 2025 against the Crocodiles of Lesotho when a pure defensive error and miscalculation almost give Lesotho a second goal with some very few minutes to the end of the match! So, no one can confidently ‘vouch’ for our current dear Super Eagles. They can ‘misbehave’ anyday and at anytime! May they not ‘misbehave’ on Tuesday in Uyo! That’s the prayer on the lips of every Soccer-Loving Nigerian and Nigeria’s Soccer Lovers all over the world right now!

But., if Nigeria’s Super Eagles beat Benin Republic in Uyo by any margin on Tuesday, and South Africa win her last match at home by any margin also on Tuesday., South Africa will ultimately qualify qualify for the 2026 FIFA WORLD CUP ahead of both Nigeria and Benin Republic. That would be bad news for Nigeria and Nigerians. This analysis simply means that Nigeria’s destiny is no more in their hands! It’s in the hands of their opponents and rivals! Can they get it back? Tuesday will reveal and decide!

But., if the unexpected happens on Tuesday and Benin Republic beat or draw with the Super Eagles of Nigeria in Uyo., then, Benin Republic will qualify for the World Cup ahead of both South Africa and Nigeria! This would be extremely tragic for Nigeria because the Coach of Benin Republic, Gennart Rohr was formerly the Coach of Nigeria, who was sacked unceremoniously in December 2021 for poor results. Many pundits argued then and now that the man shouldn’t have been sacked in the first place! If he now take tiny West African Neighbour, Benin Republic to the World Cup ahead of Nigeria., both the pundits and Gennart Rohr would be ultimately vindicated and Nigerians, most especially the Leadership of the Football Federation would be put to shame! May this NEVER happen to us. Amen.That’s the interesting statistics right now!!! Let’s pray the Super Eagles of Nigeria beat Benin Republic by a heavy margin in Uyo on Tuesday (a slim margin would ultimately knock us out!) and also pray very hard that South Africa falter again at home in South Africa by drawing or loosing her last match by any margin. If these very difficult two analysis happen., the Super Eagles of Nigeria will book their tickets to the FIFA World Cup in North America next year. So, help us, God! Arise, O! Compatriots! Nigeria’s call, obey! To serve our Father’s Land! With Love, and Strength and Faith! The Labour of our Heroes past! Shall never be in vain! To serve with all our might! One Nation bound with freedom! Peace and Unity! Let’s cheer the Super Eagles to victory against Benin Republic on Tuesday and also support the Super Eagles in prayers also on Tuesday so that South Africa could falter and not win! By this., our dear Super Eagles will fly to North America next year. God bless the Super Eagles of Nigeria. God bless Nigeria.

-Dr. David Olalekan Olanrewaju, is the Editor of ‘Our Moment Newspaper.’ He writes from Lagos via: ourmomentnewspaper@gmail.com and can be reached on mobile telephone on: 08034366056, 08024254533.