Afegbua returns to information ministry as Okpebholo assigns portfolios to 27 commissioners

Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo on Tuesday assigned portfolios to 27 commissioners out of the state’s 28 ministries, calling on them to be loyal to the people of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the commissioners and their portfolios are Dr Felix Akhabue (Ministry of Works), Mr Andrew Ijegbai (Mining), Prince Kassim Afegbua (Information and Strategy) and Mr Paul Ohonbamu (Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs)

Others include Mr Omoh Anabor (Business, Trade and Investment), Dr Jerry Uwangue (Agriculture and Food Security), Prof. Omorodion Ikponwosa (Livestock Development), Nosa Adams (Environment and Sustainability), Dr Cyril Adams-Oshiomhole (Health) and Dr Paddy Iyamu (Education).

Dr Lucky Eseigbe (Physical Planning and Urban Development), Yakubu Musa (Lands and Housing), Ohimai Ehijimetor (Communications and Digital Economy), Etin-Osa Ogbeiwi (Science and Technology) and Dr Washington Osifo (Water Resources and Sanitation)

Charity Amayaenvbo (Youth Affairs), Eugenia Abdullah (Women Affairs), Ms Olabisi Idaomi (Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation), M. Usenbo Ehigie (Power), Vincent Uwadiae (Oil and Gas Resources), Emmanuel Okoebor (Finance) and Dr Elizabeth Ebosele (Budget and Economic Planning).

Others are Mr Saturday Uwuilekhue-Idehen (Transportation), Prof. Roland Otaru, SAN, (Justice), Godwin Afekokhe Eshieshi (Labour and Productivity), Mr Kenneth Ihenesekhien (Special Duties and Intergovernmental Relations) as well as Mr Festus Ebea (Public Security and Safety).

The governor, however, deferred the appointment of a commissioner for the Ministry of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy.

Okpebholo, who emphasised that the appointments were made strictly on merit, reminded them that their roles were a call to serve the people and not for personal aggrandizement.

The governor emphasised that his administration had zero tolerance for corruption and expected them to be discipline and embraced teamwork.

The governor urged them to come up with projects that would be felt in every community across the state.

Okpebholo reminded the commissioners to see their new positions as an opportunity to contribute meaningfully to the state’s development and prove that the government could work for the people.

“While I congratulate you on your deserved elevations, I must warn that your appointment is not for personal enrichment.

“You are not here for money-making but for service, for sacrifice and for a better life for Edo people.

“History will judge us not by our intentions but by our actions,” he said.

Responding on behalf of the commissioners, Ebea thanked Okpebholo for the confidence reposed in them and pledged their full commitment to his administration’s vision.

“We pledge to support your developmental agenda and ensure that all your promises to the people of Edo State and to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu are fully realised,” he said.

Ebea assured the governor that the new commissioners would work tirelessly to help deliver on his promise of effective governance and political stability in the state.

Those who graced the occasion include the Deputy Governor of Edo, Mr Dennis Idahosa; Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Chief Lateef Olasunkanmi Fagbemi (SAN), Secretary to the State Government, Mr Musa Ikilor and Chief of Staff to the Governor, Alhaji Gani Audu, among others.