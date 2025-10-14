ADC cautions against early 2026 elections, says plan may truncate governance

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has cautioned the National Assembly against the proposed amendments to hold the 2027 general elections in November 2026, citing governance risks.

The party, in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, on Tuesday in Abuja, warned that the move might truncate governance, destabilise development plans and plunge Nigeria into endless electioneering cycles.

It, therefore, urged the lawmakers to abandon the plan and instead, pursue reforms to strengthen electoral credibility, expedite justice and protect Nigeria’s democratic institutions from unnecessary political distractions.

Although ADC noted that the proposal was aimed at allowing time for resolving petitions before inauguration, it, however, warned that it could create deeper democratic challenges than it intended to fix.

“Cutting six months from the political calendar means an accelerated campaign season, reducing time for real governance and disrupting development programmes across federal and state administrations alike.

“Elections in November 2026 mean political campaigns begin by 2025, leaving barely two years of serious governance before office holders start focusing solely on elections.

“This shift could cause ministers, governors and the president to prioritise re-election efforts over public service, stalling policies and abandoning critical developmental projects prematurely.

“Without the amendment, current office holders have already prioritised power over performance and elections dominate governance cycles, highlighting the danger of accelerating Nigeria’s existing culture of continuous politicking,” Abdullahi said.

According to him, even now, the state and federal structures are already in campaign mode, stressing that shortening tenures would worsen an already toxic political environment and harm democratic growth.

He emphasised that if the true goal was ensuring that petitions were settled before inauguration, the solution lied not in date change but in institutional and judicial electoral system reforms.

“Strengthening tribunals, enforcing strict petition timelines and boosting INEC and judicial capacity are better answers than disrupting the political calendar or shortening elected officials’ mandates.

“Other democracies like Kenya, Indonesia, Ghana and South Africa ensure timely petition resolutions through efficient courts without changing the timing of general elections or inaugurations.

“Kenya’s constitution allows 14 days for resolving presidential election petitions, while Ghana and Indonesia also follow strict timelines to maintain both governance stability and electoral justice.

“Such global examples prove institutional efficiency, not election rescheduling.

“Changing dates without fixing deeper institutional problems only delays justice and encourages inefficiency, offering no real solution to Nigeria’s electoral challenges,” he added.

According to him, Nigerians deserve leaders who focus on governance, not endless campaigning.

“The system must prioritise development, not politics, by preserving electoral timelines and reforming weak institutions,” he said.

The ADC spokesman, therefore, urged the national assembly to drop the amendment plan and instead, pursue comprehensive electoral reform to secure credible elections and fast-track election-related judicial processes. (NAN)