2027 elections: ADC, other stakeholders caution against

Nov 2026 date, say proposal may truncate governance

.As APC adopts consensus mode of voting for Ekiti 2026 guber primaries

From Cyril Mbah, Abuja.

ADC cautions against early 2026 elections, says plan may truncate governance

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has cautioned the National Assembly against the proposed amendments to hold the 2027 general elections in November 2026, citing governance risks.

The party, in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, on Tuesday in Abuja, warned that the move might truncate governance, destabilise development plans and plunge Nigeria into endless electioneering cycles.

It, therefore, urged the lawmakers to abandon the plan and instead, pursue reforms to strengthen electoral credibility, expedite justice and protect Nigeria’s democratic institutions from unnecessary political distractions.

Although ADC noted that the proposal was aimed at allowing time for resolving petitions before inauguration, it, however, warned that it could create deeper democratic challenges than it intended to fix.

“Cutting six months from the political calendar means an accelerated campaign season, reducing time for real governance and disrupting development programmes across federal and state administrations alike.

“Elections in November 2026 mean political campaigns begin by 2025, leaving barely two years of serious governance before office holders start focusing solely on elections.

“This shift could cause ministers, governors and the president to prioritise re-election efforts over public service, stalling policies and abandoning critical developmental projects prematurely.

“Without the amendment, current office holders have already prioritised power over performance and elections dominate governance cycles, highlighting the danger of accelerating Nigeria’s existing culture of continuous politicking,” Abdullahi said.

According to him, even now, the state and federal structures are already in campaign mode, stressing that shortening tenures would worsen an already toxic political environment and harm democratic growth.

He emphasised that if the true goal was ensuring that petitions were settled before inauguration, the solution lied not in date change but in institutional and judicial electoral system reforms.

“Strengthening tribunals, enforcing strict petition timelines and boosting INEC and judicial capacity are better answers than disrupting the political calendar or shortening elected officials’ mandates.

“Other democracies like Kenya, Indonesia, Ghana and South Africa ensure timely petition resolutions through efficient courts without changing the timing of general elections or inaugurations.

“Kenya’s constitution allows 14 days for resolving presidential election petitions, while Ghana and Indonesia also follow strict timelines to maintain both governance stability and electoral justice.

“Such global examples prove institutional efficiency, not election rescheduling.

“Changing dates without fixing deeper institutional problems only delays justice and encourages inefficiency, offering no real solution to Nigeria’s electoral challenges,” he added.

According to him, Nigerians deserve leaders who focus on governance, not endless campaigning.

“The system must prioritise development, not politics, by preserving electoral timelines and reforming weak institutions,” he said.

The ADC spokesman, therefore, urged the national assembly to drop the amendment plan and instead, pursue comprehensive electoral reform to secure credible elections and fast-track election-related judicial processes.

Meanwhile, The All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced its decision to adopt the consensus mode of voting in the conduct of its Governorship Primary Election in Ekiti State.

This move marks a departure from its earlier decision to use direct primary but the party explained that the adoption of the consensus mode was necessitated by the voluntary withdrawal of Mrs. Atinuke Oluremi Omolayo, one of the two cleared aspirants.

A statement issued on Tuesday by Barrister Felix Morka, National Publicity Secretary disclosed that Mrs. Omolayo conveyed her decision to withdraw from the contest through a letter which also endorsed Governor Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji, as a consensus candidate.

According to the statement, the aspirant also expressed her support for any arrangement adopted by the party in nominating its flagbearer in accordance with the Electoral Act, 2022 and the party’s Constitution.

“This decision has been duly transmitted by the Party to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), vide a letter dated October 13, 2025.

“Having satisfied the requirements stipulated under Sections 84(9) and (11) of the Electoral Act 2022, for the consensus mode of primary election, the Party approved a new timetable of activities for the nomination congress as follows:

Delegates Congress – Saturday, 25th October, 2025. Delegates Congress Appeal – Sunday, 26th October, 2025. Special Nomination Congress to ratify the Consensus candidate – Monday, 27th October, 2025.”

The party commended Mrs. Atinuke Oluremi Omolayo for her spirit of sportsmanship, and commitment to party unity and progress, adding, “We urge all leaders, members and stakeholders of our great party in Ekiti State to stand united and work assiduously for the party’s victory in the June 2026 Governorship Election.”