Wike says Judges’ houses will become their personal property upon retirement

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

FCT Minister Barr Nyesom Wike has stated that the houses built for Judges will be handed over to them upon completion and will become their personal property upon retirement.

The Minister who stated this during the flagg- off of the construction of residences for heads of courts in Abuja, emphasized that the project is part of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s policy to improve the welfare of judicial officers.

The residences are being built for the President of the Court of Appeal, the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, the Chief Judge of the FCT High Court, and the President of the Industrial Court.

” I want to make it clear that what we are doing today, is not just for the heads of courts that when they retire, they go.

No, As they retire, the property becomes their own. This is the approval of Mr. President, and that is why we issued the C-of-Os in their names.

So all of you who are here now, don’t think that when they are leaving tomorrow, the buildings will be taken away from them”.

“You will see on the pages of newspapers, Retired Chief Judge of FCT has taken our house, Retired Chief of Federal High Court has Converted Our House”.

He emphasized that this initiative is aimed at addressing the issue of judges living in rented houses and improving their overall welfare.

“When we were appointed by Mr. President to be ministers of FCT; the Minister Of State, FCT, and my humble self, one of the things that Mr. President said is that

improving the welfare, enhancing the performance of judicial officers in this country has been a problem”.

“What do you think we can do to improve the welfare and performance of judicial officers? And with my experience as a former governor of a state, I said to Mr. President, one thing your government must do differently is that we can’t afford to continue to see judges living in rented houses.

Sometimes you don’t know the landlords of these houses. Sometimes you don’t know your neighbors.

These judges preside over criminal matters or other serious matters indeed. And of course, you never can tell what will happen”.

The project includes the construction of 10 duplexes for the Court of Appeal, 10 for the Federal High Court, and 20 for the FCT High Court.

Wike assured that the project will be completed within 12 months and urged the contractor to adhere to the timeline.

He commended President Tinubu for his support and commitment to improving the welfare of judicial officers, noting that the project is part of the 2024 and 2025 FCT budget approved by the National Assembly.

Wike also thanked the Attorney General for his support and announced plans to digitalize the FCT Court.

He emphasized that the project will be closely monitored and inspected to ensure its timely completion.

The Minister assured that there will be no variations or delays in the project, stating that the contractor is aware of the soil conditions and has accepted the terms of the contract.

He urged the contractor to complete the project within the agreed timeline and handed over the site.

The representatives of the heads of courts expressed gratitude for the initiative, highlighting the challenges faced by judges in securing decent accommodation.

They assured that the project will boost the morale of judicial officers and enhance their performance.

The FCT Minister of State, Dr Mariya Mahmoud, had earlier hailed the project as a testament to the collective dedication to fortifying the foundations of justice and governance in the nation’s capital.

She emphasized that the initiative is a gesture of respect, dignity, and institutional pride, aimed at providing suitable residences for the esteemed leaders of the judiciary, whose wisdom and integrity are crucial to upholding the rule of law in Nigeria.

Dr Mahmoud commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his visionary leadership, which is revolutionizing infrastructure development across the nation.

She said that it is with a particular focus on the FCT. She also applauded FCT Minister Barrister Nyesom Wike for his dynamic leadership, tireless efforts, and unwavering commitment to transforming Abuja’s infrastructure landscape.