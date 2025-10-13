Univad expands Student empowerment network through campus Ambassadors Programme

In its ongoing effort to empower students across Africa with leadership opportunities and digital skills, Univad has expanded its Campus Ambassadors Programme, a vibrant community designed to identify, train, and connect young changemakers within universities and polytechnics.

Unlike many institutions that recruit ambassadors on a fixed annual basis, Univad’s programme is active year-round, allowing passionate students to join at any time and immediately begin benefiting from mentorship, leadership training, and access to Univad’s digital learning tools.

The initiative is part of Univad’s broader mission to make quality education and career growth accessible through its 100% online platform, which partners with world-class universities and organizations.

According to Mike Ikenwa, Founder and CEO of Univad, the programme was created to “build a new generation of student leaders who not only represent Univad’s values but also drive impact within their campuses and communities.”

He added, “We are not just recruiting ambassadors; we are building a movement of students who believe in the power of education, technology, and collaboration. Every Univad ambassador is trained to be a leader, creator, and bridge between opportunity and innovation.”

The Campus Ambassadors Programme offers students opportunities to work closely with Univad’s community managers and industry mentors, gain hands-on experience in leadership and communication, and participate in community-driven projects that foster learning and innovation on campus.

Ambassadors also receive exclusive access to Univad’s AI-powered learning ecosystem, including tools for research, studying, and career preparation, positioning them at the forefront of the digital learning revolution sweeping across African campuses.

Since its inception, the programme has attracted students from over 80 universities and polytechnics across Nigeria, including the University of Lagos, University of Benin, University of Nigeria Nsukka, Federal University of Technology Owerri, and Obafemi Awolowo University.

Ambassadors are celebrated monthly for their leadership contributions and creativity, with outstanding members receiving recognition, exclusive Univad merchandise, and opportunities to feature in Univad-led events and media highlights.

Through initiatives like this, Univad is redefining campus engagement, transforming students from passive learners into active leaders shaping the future of education and technology across Africa.