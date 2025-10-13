Strike: FG, ASUU set for showdown as education minister enforces ‘no work, no pay’ policy

…Directs VCs to conduct roll call, physical headcount of academic staff

…Exempts CONUA, NAMDA from sanction

The Federal Government has ordered Vice-Chancellors of federal universities across the country to strictly enforce the “no work, no pay” policy against members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU currently participating in the ongoing nationwide strike.

The directive was contained in a circular dated October 13, 2025, and signed by the Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa.

The circular was copied to the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Permanent Secretary of Education, Pro-Chancellors of all federal universities, Director-General of the Budget Office of the Federation, the Accountant-General of the Federation, and the Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC).

The Federal Government had threatened to enforce the policy amid the ongoing nationwide strike by the lecturers.

The lecturers on Sunday declared a total and comprehensive warning strike starting from Monday, October 13.

ASUU is currently demanding the conclusion of the renegotiated 2009 FGN-ASUU agreement, the release of the withheld three and a half months’ salaries, sustainable funding of public universities, revitalisation of public universities, and cessation of the victimisation of lecturers in LASU, Prince Abubakar Audu University, and FUTO.

Others are payment of outstanding 25-35% salary arrears, payment of promotion arrears for over four years and release of withheld third-party deductions (cooperative contributions, union check-off dues).

However, in a statement issued by Folasade Boriowo, the spokesperson of the Federal Ministry of Education, the ministry accused ASUU of not being cooperative despite efforts by the government to avert the strike that was declared by the union.

“The Ministers further stressed that the government has continued to prioritise the welfare of university staff and the stability of the academic calendar under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR.

“According to them, dialogue remains the most effective and sustainable path to resolving disagreements, and government remains open to engagement at any level to prevent unnecessary disruption in the education sector.

“They, however, emphasised that the “no work, no pay” policy remains an extant labour law of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and the government will be guided by this law should academic activities be disrupted in the nation’s universities.

While the government continues to demonstrate goodwill and flexibility, it will not abdicate its responsibility to uphold fairness and accountability in the use of public resources.”

True to its threat, the Federal Ministry of Education expressed dissatisfaction over reports of the continued industrial action by ASUU through the circular despite repeated calls for dialogue, stressing that government would no longer tolerate non-compliance with extant labour laws.

“In line with the provisions of the Labour Laws of the Federation, the Federal Government reiterates its position on the enforcement of the ‘No Work, No Pay’ policy in respect of any employee who fails to discharge his or her official duties during the period of strike action,” the circular read.

The minister directed all Vice-Chancellors of federal universities to immediately conduct a roll call and physical headcount of all academic staff in their institutions.

He also instructed them to submit a comprehensive report indicating staff members who are present and performing their official duties, and those absent or participating in the strike.

Alausa further directed that salary payment for the period of work stoppage be withheld from those who fail to perform their duties.

He clarified that members of the Congress of University Academics and the National Association, CONUA and Medical and Dental Academics, NAMDA who are not part of the strike, are exempted from the directive and will not face any salary deductions.

The minister also tasked the NUC to monitor compliance with the directive and submit a consolidated report to the ministry within seven days of receiving the circular.

“Please, treat this matter with utmost urgency and a deep sense of responsibility in national interest,” Alausa urged the university heads.

