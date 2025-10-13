22.7 C
Lagos
October 13, 2025
Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Inauguration Ceremony of members House Reps Ad-hoc Committee, on mismanagement of Oil Spill Clean –Up Fund in Niger-Delta, held in Abuja

by Peter Anayo084

L—R… Member of the Committee, Hon Kalejaye Paul, Deputy Chairman of the Committee, Hon Benedict Etanabege, Chairman  Ad-hoc Committee, on the Mismanagement of Oil Spill Clean–Up Fund in the Niger-Delta, Hon Okpolupm Etteh, Representative of Speaker /Chief whip Hon Bello Kumo,  during the Inauguration Ceremony of members House Representatives Ad-hoc Committee, on the Mismanagement of Oil Spill Clean–Up Fund in the Niger-Delta, held at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja.

L—R … Deputy Chairman of the Committee, Hon Benedict Etanabege, Chairman  Ad-hoc Committee, on the Mismanagement of Oil Spill Clean–Up Fund in the Niger-Delta, Hon Okpolupm Etteh, and  Representative of the Speaker /Chief whip Hon Bello Kumo during the Inauguration Ceremony of members House Representatives Ad-hoc Committee, on the Mismanagement of Oil Spill Clean–Up Fund in the Niger-Delta, held at National Assembly Complex in Abuja …PHOTO:  Anayo  Opara.

 

