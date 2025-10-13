Girl-Child’s Day: NNPP Chieftain urges parents to give female children quality education, stop genital mutilation

JOSEPH OKWUOFU, Ibadan

A South West Chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, has used the occasion of this year’s International Day of the Girl Child to counsel parents on the need to stop female genital mutilation and make provision of quality education for girl children.

The International Day of the Girl Child is an international observance day declared by the United Nations; it is also called the Day of Girls and the International Day of the Girl.

October 11, 2012, was the first Day of the Girl Child.

The observation supports more opportunities for girls and increases awareness of gender inequality faced by girls worldwide based upon their gender.

Ajadi in a statement on Saturday to mark this year’s edition of the Girl- Child Day, made available to Journalists congratulated all the girl-children as they celebrated their day.

Ajadi also urged parents not to discriminate against the interest of girl-child by providing them with quality education.

He cried out against the bad practice of girl-children genital mutilation, saying this practice is outdated and should be stopped.

Ajadi who is also a Philanthropist and a supporter of the youth, said there is nothing that makes Girl – Child inferior to their boys counterpart.

He particularly commended the giant steps being taken by the womenfolk in different fields of human endeavours.

According to the statement, “I used this year’s occasion of the International girl-child day to rejoice and congratulate our female children on their day today, Saturday October 11, 2025.

“Let me use this occasion to appeal to the parents to stop the bad practice of genital mutilation.

They should also not discriminate against girl child by providing them with quality education.

“My experience in life has shown that the girl-child should be given equal right with their boys counterpart.

“Once again I call on all the parents to celebrate their Girl – Children and make their day a fulfilled one”.

